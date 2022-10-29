Katheryn Winnick stuns in busty devil costume

Katheryn Winnick looked stunning as she showed up to a Halloween party in a daring leather devil costume. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Katheryn Winnick made the devil look good with her dazzling Halloween costume.

The 44-year-old actress arrived at the annual Casamigos Halloween party along with a slew of other celebrities. However, she stole the show with her costume.

Winnick dressed up in a devil costume for the party. However, her take on the devil included a stunning leather ensemble.

For her costume, she wore a gorgeous, skin-tight leather body suit with a zipper down the front. The leather bodysuit hugged her body tightly, showing off her impressive figure.

Over the leather bodysuit, she wore a red underbust corset with an intricate, lacy black design on it.

She topped off her look with black thigh-high boots and a cute pair of red devil horns on her head. Winnick also wore what looked like a pointed devil tail on her back.

Kathryn Winnick attended star-studded Halloween bash

Winnick turned heads in her busty leather devil costume at the Casamigos Halloween party. In addition to her costume, she wore a small black purse with a silver chain slung over her shoulder.

Besides the devil horns, her hair looked golden and pristine as it lay in waves reaching below her shoulders. She also kept her makeup relatively simple, aside from some bold eyeliner and mascara.

Winnick was all smiles as she waved to the camera on her way into the party.

Katheryn Winnick looked devilishly good in her 2022 Halloween costume, which featured lots of leather, horns, and a tail. Pic credit: THE HOLLYWOOD JR / BACKGRID

Winnick certainly made an entrance with her dazzling appearance. However, she had some competition as a staggering number of other celebrities showed up with unique costumes. Cindy Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, also turned heads as they channeled the Wild West with their outfits.

Paris Hilton is another celebrity who showed up with a creative costume at Casamigos Halloween Party as she dressed as her childhood icon, Sailor Moon.

Despite the wide array of celebrities and creative costumes, Winnick still managed to stand out as a stylish devil.

Winnick founded a martial arts business

Winnick is a familiar face at celebrity events such as the Casamigos Halloween Party. She has gained high recognition as an actress, especially for her lead role in the hit TV series Vikings.

However, Winnick is also a businesswoman who opened her first business at 16. In an interview with Vogue Australia, Winnick opened up about her business endeavors.

When asked what she would be if she weren’t an actress, she chose an entrepreneur. She explained she already had experience in the field because of her martial arts school, WIN KAI Martial Arts.

She started the business with her brother, Adam Winnick, at 16, and by age 21, she had opened three schools in Toronto. Both she and her brother have been passionate about martial arts from a young age.

Winnick, who earned her black belt in Taekwondo at age 13, also had a passion for teaching, thus, creating WIN KAI to teach children Taekwondo. Their business has evolved and now has a specific target audience of women.

WinKai Martial Arts wants to empower women of all ages with its self-defense training program.

Winnick’s experience in martial arts hasn’t just created a flourishing business but has also been put to good use in her acting career.