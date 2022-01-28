Katherine Schwarzenegger’s baby bump on display during LA walk

Katherine Schwarzenegger was spotted on a walk through Los Angeles recently. Pic credit: Backgrid

Bestselling self-help author Katherine Schwarzenegger was spotted rocking an adorable baby bump and cute denim overalls while taking a stroll out and about in Los Angeles earlier this week with a friend.

The 32-year-old daughter of former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife, journalist Maria Shriver, is currently expecting her second baby with Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, 42, whom she married in June 2019.

Their first child, daughter Lyla Maria, was born in August 2020. Chris also has a son from his first marriage, Jack, 9, to actress Anna Faris.

The couple confirmed the second pregnancy exclusively to sources at People in December.

Dressed for a comfortable walk

Katherine was dressed for comfort, wearing a black jacket, a black long-sleeve shirt, denim overalls that hugged the writer’s growing baby bump, black sunglasses placed on top of her head, and white sneakers.

Katherine topped the whole look off with a large leopard purse and a smile.

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger was spotted on a shopping and coffee run with a friend earlier this week in Los Angeles. Pic credit: Backgrid

Katherine thrives on motherhood

Katherine has been very expressive on her Instagram account about the joy of raising her daughter, Lyla Maria.

Yesterday, she posted this adorable photo of her little girl to her Instagram page:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger (@katherineschwarzenegger) “My little cozy 🐻 enjoying some wide open spaces 💫,” the writer affectionately captioned of her daughter.

Last year, she shared a photo of her and her daughter decked out in matching suits shortly after Lyla’s first birthday and talked about the joy of motherhood and watching her child grow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger (@katherineschwarzenegger)



About this time last year, I became a mama,” the author affectionately captioned last August.



“What a magical year it’s been,” Katherine continued. “I watch my little girl in awe as she grows and changes — moving from infant to baby to now the toddler phase! Clearly, I have fully embraced the mommy and me matching moments, the girly outfits, the bows and the wonderful things my mom saved for me to pass on to her.



She continued: “I hung up her birthday decorations in our home the night before her birthday and was so emotional thinking of how blessed I am that I get to be her mama and how much I love being with her and watching her grow. Happy happy! My little girl is 1! 🥺🧚🏻‍♀️🌻🙏♥️ PC BY AUNTI.”

In addition to being a proud parent and getting ready for her second baby, Katherine has been hosting a weekly series for parents on Instagram Live called BDA Baby, interviewing a variety of experts, specialists, family, and friends on everything having to do with raising children and babyhood.

Katherine first launched the first episode of BDA Baby (which stands for Before, During, and After Baby) in January 2021, and the series continues to grow its audience every week.