Katherine Schwarzenegger’s baby bump on display during LA walk

Bestselling self-help author Katherine Schwarzenegger was spotted rocking an adorable baby bump and cute denim overalls while taking a stroll out and about in Los Angeles earlier this week with a friend.
The 32-year-old daughter of former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife, journalist Maria Shriver, is currently expecting her second baby with Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, 42, whom she married in June 2019.
Their first child, daughter Lyla Maria, was born in August 2020. Chris also has a son from his first marriage, Jack, 9, to actress Anna Faris.
The couple confirmed the second pregnancy exclusively to sources at People in December.
Dressed for a comfortable walk
Katherine was dressed for comfort, wearing a black jacket, a black long-sleeve shirt, denim overalls that hugged the writer’s growing baby bump, black sunglasses placed on top of her head, and white sneakers.
Katherine topped the whole look off with a large leopard purse and a smile.
Katherine thrives on motherhood
Katherine has been very expressive on her Instagram account about the joy of raising her daughter, Lyla Maria.
Yesterday, she posted this adorable photo of her little girl to her Instagram page:
Last year, she shared a photo of her and her daughter decked out in matching suits shortly after Lyla’s first birthday and talked about the joy of motherhood and watching her child grow.
In addition to being a proud parent and getting ready for her second baby, Katherine has been hosting a weekly series for parents on Instagram Live called BDA Baby, interviewing a variety of experts, specialists, family, and friends on everything having to do with raising children and babyhood.
Katherine first launched the first episode of BDA Baby (which stands for Before, During, and After Baby) in January 2021, and the series continues to grow its audience every week.