Katherine Schwarzenegger wows in a tight-fitting ski outfit

Katherine Schwarzenegger looked stunning while out skiing with her husband, Chris Pratt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire

Katherine Schwarzenegger hit the slopes in style in a stunning tight-fitting ski outfit. She and her husband, Chris Pratt, stopped to show off their outfits during a ski outing.

Pratt shared the photos via social media on New Year’s Eve and brought attention to Schwarzenegger’s gorgeous outfit. He wrote, “Find you a woman that can ski like a bad**s all while dressed in black tight fitting ski outfit.”

For her ski outfit, Schwarzenegger donned a stylish, tight, one-piece ski suit. The ski suit was largely black with a diamond-like pattern adorning its surface.

It also had a fur-rimmed hood which she opted to wear down. Instead of her hood, she wore a cute black beanie with a puff on top of it to keep her head and ears warm for the trip.

She also donned a pair of black boots and wore her hair down for the photos. In one photo, she and Pratt posed on a snowy mountain while, in the second one, they sat side-by-side on a ski lift.

Pratt was dressed up in ski gear, wearing a grey jacket with a black hood and dark grey ski pants. He also wore some thick gloves on his hands and chose a baseball cap for his hat.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt enjoyed a ski trip together

The pair were all smiles for the ski trip. Schwarzenegger beamed as Pratt posed with an arm around her shoulder with a beautiful snowy mountain visible in the background behind them.

It was hard to tell if she was smiling in the second photo as her ski goggles and scarf completely obscured her face. However, the two were prepared for some action as they rode the lift with their skis and ski poles.

Meanwhile, her skiing skills and outfit seemed to impress Pratt greatly. He initially stated that she looked like G.I. Joe’s Storm Shadow while hitting the slopes.

Pratt later clarified that Schwarzenegger looked like Snake Eyes instead of Storm Shadow. This came after commenters pointed out that Storm Shadow wore all white.

Hence, he amended his caption with a hilarious comment, admitting his error. The error could’ve caused an unfortunate incident if someone took his advice and tried to find a woman to ski with who wears all white, as they’d probably “lose her on the mountain.”

Pic credit: @prattprattpratt/Instagram

Hence, the verdict seems to be that Schwarzenegger is a stylish, skiing Snake Eyes.

Schwarzenegger is an ambassador for BFAS

While Schwarzenegger is best known for being an author and the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, she also works with a few businesses and brands. One company she is an ambassador for is Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS).

As an ambassador for BFAS, she frequently uses her platform to share the work that BFAS does. The nonprofit animal organization partners with thousands of other animal shelters to promote pet adoption and no-kill shelters.

Schwarzenegger loves animals and has a few rescues of her own, like her little Mav. On social media, she often endorses BFAS and encourages her followers to support the organization.

She has used her partnership with BFAS to celebrate and bring awareness to National Dog Week and World Animal Day and remind users to love their animals.

BFAS is a great organization for Schwarzenegger to promote and partner with, as they have a strong mission that aligns with her own love of animals.