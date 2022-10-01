Katherine Langford stuns in laced outfit

Katherine Langford’s eyes pop with a bright red lip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Australian actress Katherine Langford has done a complete 180º when it comes to her looks, and she looks fantastic.

Katherine Langford is the older sister of Josephine Langford, who plays the iconic Tessa Young in the After series films.

She is mostly known for her role as Hannah Baker in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why which is based on a book of the same name with executive producer Selena Gomez.

Langford is in Paris right now, France attending some fashion shows at Paris Fashion Week and giving everyone something to talk about with how good she looks.

She recently switched her curly brown long hair to have some fun as a blonde with bangs and put on an all-black outfit.

Langford wore a corset lace top that matched with straight flowy pants that were tied with a knot in the front, and she also put on a paired jacket that she left open.

Katherine Langford has fun being a blonde

The Knives Out actress accessorized this look with a dramatic and big black sparkly choker.

Her skin was glowing, as well as her glossy nude lips, and her eyelids had a very neutral shade with a dark waterline.

Langford posted some pictures on her Instagram looking fantastic and showing off her new hair color which was styled in waves. She captioned this post, “(it’s giving MySpace)”

Katherine Langford talks about Cursed

Katherine Langford rose to fame thanks to her performance in 13 Reasons Why which also earned her a Golden Globe nomination. The show was important to ignite the mental health conversation, as well as other harsh topics.

After participating in the first two seasons of the show, Langford starred in an American fantasy drama series that premiered on Netflix as well back in 2020. The show was called Cursed and was based on the illustrated novel by the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. Unfortunately, the series was canceled after just one season.

The 26-year-old spoke with Glamour Magazine about the challenges she encountered when filming Cursed, “The magnitude of this job is something that I don’t think anyone expected. I had to learn sword fighting, horse riding and come up with a new English dialect and maintain it through 16-hour days. Some days we just had to get the shot and I was in the water a lot and if you’re cold, your lips will shake.”