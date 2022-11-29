Katherine Heigl is breathtaking in her red attire. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Katherine Heigl is absolutely breathtaking as she was recently captured posing in her gorgeous, bright red ensemble.

All eyes were on the blonde beauty as a huge crowd seemed to stand around the gorgeous actress.

The Ugly Truth star made a recent guest appearance on the famous talk show The View, which is filmed in New York City.

As she exited, Katherine stood with confidence as she posed for the shots while she had a huge smile running across her face.

The 44-year-old beauty was perfectly dressed for New York’s fall temperatures as she styled in a stunning pantsuit.

It goes without saying Katherine certainly knows how to turn heads, and her The View appearance demonstrated just that.

Katherine Heigl stuns in her gorgeous pantsuit

The actress looked fabulous as she rocked a rather breathtaking, bright red pantsuit.

The top of the pantsuit was low-cut and featured a nice collar along with some padded shoulders.

The top also came with a variety of stylish red buttons that were scattered amongst the piece and had two pockets, one on each of her sides.

Katherine went for her staple look, which was a short blonde haircut that was further slicked back away from her face.

She then accessorized with a pair of beautiful silver earrings that dangled next to each side of her cheeks.

For her makeup, she went with a clean and rather sophisticated look. She wore a light touch of mascara and paired it with a thin black line of eyeliner. She then added a touch of blush across her cheeks and finalized her glowing complexion with a glossy pink lip.

Overall, Katherine looked phenomenal as she executed this New York City fit with absolute ease.

Katherine Heigl leaves The View in a gorgeous, bright red pantsuit. Pic credit: @BACKGRID

Katherine Heigl is the founder of Badlands Ranch

Not only is Katherine an incredible actress and producer, but she also founded the premium pet food brand Badlands Ranch.

The actress created this company with her love for dogs in mind while she wanted to simultaneously create a pet food with only the best ingredients.

Katherine’s recipe contains some of the healthiest foods possible, like premium protein-packed beef, nutrient-dense organ meat, heart-healthy salmon, and of course, gut-healthy vegetables.

With every Badlands Ranch purchase, customers will be automatically helping sponsor the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation, which is a non-profit charity that helps rescue thousands of abused and neglected dogs every year.

Katherine keeps highly active on the company’s Instagram, as she has shared many tips and inspiring stories while she continues to help dogs across the country.

Badlands Ranch products can now be purchased online and have a wide variety of mouth-watering treats for any pup.