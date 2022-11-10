Katherine Heigl showed off her long legs in a stunning mustard dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Katherine Heigl looked a vision yellow as she revealed what she gets up to once her kids are “finally” asleep.

The mom-of-three slipped into a stunning yellow dress and showed off plenty of skin as she sat back and relaxed for the night.

Katherine is for sure one of the busiest stars in Hollywood at the moment.

From starring in some of the most iconic ‘00s blockbusters and having countless TV appearances, the Grey’s Anatomy alum has raised three children too.

The blonde beauty shares three children with her husband, singer-songwriter Josh Kelley – two daughters, Naleigh, 13, Adalaide, 10, and one five-year-old son Joshua.

So, it’s only natural that when her kids are tucked up in bed, Katherine likes to do what most busy moms like to do when they get the chance – relax and unwind with a cocktail.

Katherine Heigl stuns in yellow dress

In a snap she posted to her Instagram, Katherine beamed the camera as she laid back on her sofa with a cocktail in her hand.

The 43-year-old showed off her long sun-kissed legs for the snap while rocking a gorgeous mustard mini dress.

Her stunning dress, with ruffle and lace detail, hugged every inch of Katherine’s fabulous figure.

Her hazel locks were tied back into a tidy bun to show off a pair of dangly statement earrings.

Katherine opted for minimal glam, though – letting her natural beauty shine.

The Firefly Lane star captioned the post: “Me when the kids are finally asleep,” followed by a winking face emoji.

Katherine Heigl’s dog food brand Badlands Ranch

Although she fame as a super successful actress, Katherine has now branched out into the world of pet food.

In the summer, she launched her premium dog food brand Badlands Ranch, named after her family ranch in Utah, as Dog Time reports.

Katherine says the brand was created to “deliver delicious products that nourish dogs inside and out for overall health.”

Adding: “While placing animal welfare as our top priority.”

Speaking to People, Katherine also revealed that sales of her products would benefit the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation – which she previously co-founded with her mother.

The foundation serves to bring awareness to pet-related issues, including mistreatment.

This is something that Katherine described as “a massive problem in our country for these companion animals.”