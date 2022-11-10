Katharine McPhee spotted in a pretty peach dress as she entered an NYC office building

Katharine McPhee looked gorgeous in her beige dress. Pic credit: @katharinefoster/Instagram

Katharine McPhee can easily look amazing while wearing the simplest outfits. She was seen entering a New York City building, and people could not keep their eyes off her.

Katharine, earlier that day, did an interview with CBS News where she spoke about her upcoming Christmas album, jewelry line, and what motherhood had been like for her.

During the interview and throughout the day, she looked effortlessly fabulous in her peach dress. The floor-length ensemble hugged her curves perfectly. It featured long sleeves and a high neckline for a conservative appeal.

She paired the dress with beige pointed-toe heels to add to her tall frame.

To accessorize her outfit, she kept it simple with gold hoop earrings and a pendant necklace.

For her hair, she put her brunette locks in a half-up half-down hairstyle that showed off her blonde highlights.

Katharine embraced her features and went for natural-looking makeup. She wore neutral eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

Pic credit: BACKGRID

Katharine McPhee is getting in the Christmas spirit with David Foster

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are bringing in the holidays in a major way. The two are creating a joint Christmas album called Christmas Songs.

When talking to PEOPLE, she admitted she might have guilted her husband David into working together again. She laughed about the fact that they hardly do music together, and David suggested the Christmas album.

In the publication, they said, “We thought we would just put a couple songs out on Spotify, and then we did this seven-song EP situation and our co-manager started sending it around to a couple labels,” Katharine explained.

“Before we knew it, we had a whole Christmas plan of shows and promotion.”

Foster complimented his wife in the magazine, claiming that her amazing singing voice made her so easy to work with.

Katharine McPhee stuns in her blue ensemble from Verie

Katharine McPhee loves to support talented people. She recently promoted Verie by Valeria Lipovetsky and claimed she loved her designs.

She posted a reel of her wearing a gorgeous outfit from the brand. She wore a white cropped tank top with a baby blue oversized blazer. She paired it with matching blue trousers that were tailored to her perfectly.

To make the outfit casual, she wore plain white sneakers.

She accessorized the outfit with a dark blue Givenchy tote bag, a gold necklace, and large brown sunglasses.

The House Bunny actress let her hair down for one scene, then put it in a low ponytail for the rest of the share.