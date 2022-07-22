Katharine McPhee lifts leg in a short skirt for makeout with David Foster

Katharine McPhee can’t help but climb all over husband David Foster. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Katharine McPhee recently shared some new photos of herself and her husband that have her fans talking. The American Idol alum along with her musician show the ultimate PDA.

Kissing her beau in a mini skirt with one leg wrapped around him, the singer-actress lets fans in on an intimate moment with her husband of three years.

McPhee, whose full name is Katharine Hope McPhee Foster, hilariously captioned the affectionate picture, “Poor guy… too bad he doesn’t get very much attention.”

The couple sparked controversy at the beginning of their relationship due to their 35-year age gap.

Foster, who’s worked alongside music greats like Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, told People earlier this year about the chatter, “People always make the reference with Kat and I with the age difference, but I’ve always said there’s so many things that can bring a marriage down, and age difference is just one of them.”

The 72-year-old continued, “There’s so many things that can go wrong. We think we have it pretty together.”

Post-Baby Bikini Photo Controversy

McPhee and Foster welcomed their son Rennie David Foster in 2021. Speaking on his wife’s passion for both music and motherhood, the 16x Grammy winner also shared, “Our baby’s 11 months old, so she wants to get back to work full time…I’m really grateful to her that she just goes, ‘OK, I’ll grab the baby, I’ll come out, and sing a few songs.’ It’s really great — she’s a star.”

The famed couple found themselves in another kind of controversy in December 2021, after the Canada-born musician and record producer shared a pic of his 38-year-old wife sporting a black two-piece bikini, captioning it, “What baby?”

Backlash later ensued, with some fans calling out Foster for perpetuating the idea that a woman should snap back after giving birth.

Katharine McPhee Claps Back In Support Of Husband

Supporting her husband’s original post, The House Bunny actress addressed the backlash on Instagram. Rocking an off-shoulder, one-piece red bathing suit, McPhee wrote, “Ok the press around my husband’s photo he posted of me is so dumb… so I hope this photo helps lol.”

The singer-songwriter continued, “I’m sorry but we are not sorry…I lost this baby weight without dieting. Zero.”

“Diets are the worst and I’ve had zero pressure from anyone. I’ve let me body do its thing and found a great workout. That’s it.”

This past June, McPhee honored her husband with a heartfelt Father’s Day post, writing on social media last month, “Happy Father’s to the man who loves me like I could have only dreamed of & who made me complete in life by making me a mommy. I love our little family. I love our big family.”

“You’ve only made bringing Rennie into the world an absolute joy for me,” she added. “To many more adventures baby! love you to the moon and back.”