Katharine McPhee Foster stunned when she attended the Veuve Clicquot 250th Anniversary Solaire Culture Exhibition Opening. Pic credit: @katharinefoster/Instagram

Katharine McPhee Foster knows how to turn heads at any event. She was seen in an all-white outfit for Veuve Clicquot 250th Anniversary Solaire Culture Exhibition Opening.

The Over It singer wore a tight tube top with a matching pencil skirt. The skirt had a high slit and was cut off right below the knee. To add some elegance to the look, she wore a long white jacket over her shoulders.

She wore pointed-toe clear heels. The shoes had silver straps that wrapped along her ankles.

Her makeup looked gorgeous that night, with neutral eyeshadow and brown lipstick.

The brunette wore her shoulder-length hair in a center part with a few added curls to add body and frame her face.

Katharine kept the accessories simple. She wore a single gold chain, a white clutch bag, and a couple of chunky rings.

The Veuve Clicquot spent the night honoring Madame Clicquot and the contribution she made to art.

Katharine McPhee Foster was seen at Veuve Clicquot 250th Anniversary Solaire Culture Exhibition Opening. Pic credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/BACKGRID

Katharine McPhee Foster knows how to travel in style

Katharine is known to have a busy career and can never be in one place for too long. During one of her many travels, she snapped a picture for her 903k followers, looking cozy as ever on the way to her next destination.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Smash actress was in the middle of the airport, looking effortlessly chic as she wore a white tank top with a matching cropped sweater hanging off her shoulder. She paired it with high-waist peach trousers and blue and white sneakers.

Right next to her, fans got a view of her Givenchy luggage and tote bag.

She flashed a bare-faced smile as she showed off her natural beauty. Katharine decided to keep her hair straight with light layers to frame her face.

Katharine McPhee Foster is not conforming to the pressures to lose weight

Katharine has been in Hollywood for decades and has a lot of criticism and comments on her weight.

While talking to Yahoo! Life, she explained that this was definitely a sore subject for her growing up. However, her perspective has changed now. Now that Katharine has had a baby, she has been able to reevaluate how she views her body.

“I feel so fortunate. Like I had a baby and my body just kind of fell to this weight and I’ve been so grateful because I like really like being in this weight for my personal preference.”