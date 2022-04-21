Katharine McPhee Foster shares killer body in wet t-shirt for a good cause

Katharine McPhee Foster posed in a wet t-shirt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Landmark-Media

David Foster’s wife and former American Idol contestant Katharine McPhee Foster is getting wet for a good cause.

Katharine McPhee stripped down in a beachside photoshoot that highlighted her toned physique. The photoshoot was in honor of Earth Day, which is on Friday.

Kat posted some stunning pictures where she posed on the beach in all-white, basic clothing.

The pictures celebrated Earth Day and MINDD Bra, an eco-friendly lingerie brand.

The singer and actress shared pictures in a wet t-shirt for a stunning beach photoshoot. Katharine’s black bra was visible underneath her wet white t-shirt. She tied her t-shirt to reveal her taut tummy.

Katharine’s hair was wet and pushed to the side of her head. She placed a hand in her hair, and the sun glowed against the other side of her face. Blue ocean water and rocky terrain were visible in the stunning background.

Kat wore white men’s underwear over a pair of black underwear.

She shared a lengthy caption about the cause she championed and how fans could help. Kat tagged the Riker Brothers, the photographers of the shoot. She also tagged MINDD bra, the creator of her undergarments.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy (almost) Earth Day! I love that each year, this day is meant to remind us that we should all try & do our part to take better care of the planet that generations to come will inhabit.”

Katharine continued with the importance of environmental efforts. She explained, “While several environmental causes are important to me, I’m probably the most passionate about ocean conservation, which is why I’m super excited to share that I’ve teamed up with my family at @minddbra to launch our Oceana Collection, featuring MINDD bras.”

Katharine’s comment section was full of compliments and emojis.

One commenter wrote, “You’re beyond perfect, and I’m here for it! love the look!” Another wrote, “Hot!!!!”

Katharine McPhee and David Foster face scrutiny

Katharine and David have faced scrutiny for their relationship but continue despite criticism. Katharine is David’s fifth wife; he was previously married to Yolanda Hadid and Linda Foster.

McPhee, 38, welcomed a child with Foster, 72, in February 2021. The two appeared on The Masked Singer as The Banana Split and ice cream duo.

David shared a black bikini picture of Katharine McPhee, and the caption said, “What Baby,” a reference to Kat’s pregnancy 10 months earlier and flat tummy.

The caption drew the ire of critics who thought it was misogynistic.