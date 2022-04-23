Katharine McPhee celebrates Earth Day in underwear

Katharine McPhee smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Katharine Mcphee Foster is in her undies to show a good heart. The singer yesterday delighted her Instagram followers as she marked Earth Day, posting nature-embracing and shorefront shots and also shouting out a brand that cares about the planet.

McPhee, 37, splashed around in revealing lingerie as she enjoyed the ocean air, hitting up Malibu Beach and showcasing both a soaking wet shorts and tee look revealing her undies, plus a whole other batch of lingerie photos.

Katharine McPhee gets wet on Earth Day

Getting in early this year as she posted for “almost” Earth Day, the American Idol alum opened in a dripping wet white tee and boxer shorts while backed by oceans. “Happy (almost) Earth Day! 🌍 I love that each year, this day is meant to remind us that we should all try & do our part to take better care of the planet that generations to come will inhabit,” she told fans, adding: “Like our kids! While several environmental causes are important to me, I’m probably the most passionate about ocean conservation.”

Here, the wife of David Foster announced her Oceana Collection with MINDD Bra.

Also shouting out female empowerment, the L.A. native continued:

“These photos – which were captured by the incredibly talented @rikerbrothers, on location in Malibu for @minddbra last Fall – remind me how grateful I am to be working with a female-founded bra company that is deeply committed to sustainability.”

McPhee joins the slew of celebrities this year marking Earth Day – from reality stars Kourtney Kardashian and Paris Hilton to supermodels Hailey Bieber and Gisele Bundchen. Katharine then returned on Earth Day for more lingerie snaps, this time posing in tight and faux-leather black pants, plus a plunging lacy bra and jacket she wore off the shoulder.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Katharine McPhee is giving back

“On Earth-day we wear @minddbra #femalefounded #oceana #sustainble,” she wrote. In her pre-Earth Day share, the Over It singer had confirmed a percentage of MINND Bra profits would be going to charity, stating: “10% of the sales of this collection will be donated directly to @Oceana – a non-profit near & dear to my heart, dedicated to preserving & restoring the world’s oceans.”

Katharine is followed by over 800,000 on Instagram. Celebrities keeping tabs on her include actresses Rebel Wilson and Selma Blair, singer Mariah Carey, sitcom star Kaley Cuoco, plus The Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger.