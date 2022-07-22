Kate Upton wears thigh-skimming mini dress as she supports husband

Kate Upton stunned in a thigh-skimming mini dress as she supported her husband. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kate Upton stole the show at the MLB All-Star red carpet as she strutted her stuff in a mini dress along with her husband and daughter.

The model, who first made a name for herself in the Sports Illustrated 2011 issue, rocked a white minidress that featured a long sleeve on just one arm.

The racy dress was cinched in at the waist with a white belt that featured a silver clasp, and she paired the look with silver strappy heels.

Her legs looked like she had been doing some major thigh and calf workouts, and they were incredibly tanned as well.

Kate wore her blonde locks down and parted in the middle along with a very natural makeup look.

She attended the event with her husband, professional baseball player Justin Verlander, and their daughter Genevieve whom they welcomed in November 2018.

Justin, who plays for the Houston Astros in the MLB, wore a beige striped suit with a white t-shirt underneath and white sneakers. He paired the look with a necklace and black sunglasses.

Their daughter wore an adorable little yellow dress with silver sandals to match her mom.

Kate also posted a close-up picture of her makeup and outfit to Instagram, thanking her styling team in the caption.

Kate Upton gushed about her husband and how hard he has worked

Kate is clearly very proud of her husband and gushed about him in an Instagram caption of the trio walking the red carpet. She wrote, “Can I just take a moment and brag about my husband? 😍 Justin had TJ surgery and had to step away from playing for almost 2 years.”

She continued, “He has put in so much work to be where he is today… He is continuing to break records and hit new milestones in his career. It was so fun having the family together to support Justin at his 9th All-Star experience. I am so proud of you @justinverlander!”

In October 2020, Justin had Tommy John surgery, which replaces the torn ligament in an arm with a healthy tendon from another arm or leg. He recently returned to pitching for the team in April 2022.

Kate and her husband met on the set of the Major League Baseball 2K12 video game commercial in February 2012. Despite a brief split at the end of 2013, they reunited in January 2014 and married in November 2017 in Italy.

Kate Upton’s husband Justin Verlander had nice things to say about his wife

The Sports Illustrated model isn’t the only one who has gushed about her husband. He had some kind things to say about her as well.

In March 2019, he told Us Weekly, “I knew that she would set a great example for our daughter, no matter what. It’s the person that she is, it’s the person who I married. I’ve always appreciated her for her strength.”

“But just seeing her interact, all the nurturing and everything that goes on with being a mother, it’s been tremendous to watch,” Justin added.