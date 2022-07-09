Kate Upton sunbathes in two bikinis for comparison

Kate Upton smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kate Upton offers up double sunbathing action in two bikini snaps as she goes now vs. then.

The Sports Illustrated bombshell, 30, took to her Instagram this weekend to compare how life looked back in her twenties versus now, going “Fashion vs Reality” and delighting her six million followers in the process.

Kate Upton compares bikini photos from then and now

Opening with a sizzling pool shot, the blonde flaunted her 20-something figure in a skimpy, plunging, and two-tone bikini in pastel pink and tan.

Showing off her slender waist and ample assets, the Canada Goose ambassador wowed while topping up her tan on a yellow floatie, also enjoying the perks of a sundrenched pool while in shades. The photo took fans back to a GQ shoot.

While the yellow floatie action remained in the second photo, fans saw a very different vibe as Kate fast-forwarded to today. Here, a shot showed the mom of one looking just as trim and sunbathing on a double-sized floatie while in a black bikini with a female friend.

“Chillin on a yellow floatie in your 20s vs in your 30s… #FashionVsReality,” a caption read.

Kate is known for her then v. now content, championing body positivity and urging new moms to resist societal pressures to snap back. The star welcomed daughter Genevieve in 2018 and together with her husband, Justin Verlander.

“I struggled to be in a healthy mindspace after my first year of Sports Illustrated with all the criticism about my body and I worked really hard to get to that good place and to find what worked best,” Kate told Daily Mail.

Speaking of her SI Swim days, the mom of one added: “I asked myself why was I eating healthy? Why was I working out? Was it just for these jobs? And I realized no, it’s for myself, it’s because that’s how I feel the best, that’s how I have the most energy to live the best life that I can. And I wanted to give that access and that positive mindset to women everywhere.”

Kate Upton sizzles in bikini after motherhood

Since becoming a mother, Kate has toned down the bombshell action on her social media, but she hasn’t eradicated it. On June 1, she ushered in Hot Girl Summer vibes by posing in a red bikini to open a massive swimwear gallery as she celebrated Pride Month.