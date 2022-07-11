Kate Upton sizzles in plunging gold top for the ‘Monday’s’

Kate Upton got her Monday groove on, posing with a striking back arch while wearing a plunging gold top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kate Upton continued her social media weekend sharing as she extended her internet presence into the first day of the workweek.

First getting the summer vibes going full-speed with a comparison bikini shot on Saturday, in which the model posted a snap of herself lounging in a white bikini in her 20’s with another bikini-clad photo of herself in her 30th year on the planet, Kate joined the fray of the population who get feelings of gloom on Mondays and shared a new snap of herself looking as hot as ever.

Kate wore a gold top with a plunging neckline for Monday vibes

Stealing the spotlight on social media again with her newest photo share, Kate sizzled as she commiserated with her followers about being just at the beginning of another week, all while doing it in the best Kate way possible.

Wearing a shimmery gold top with a revealing, plunging neckline, Kate could be seen lying down on a bed that was propped on the balcony of what looked to be a tall condo complex; the cityscape spread out behind her.

Closing her teal-hued eyes for an open-mouthed seductive-pout look, the model likely got fans’ drooling a bit with her pin-up girl vibes and her blonde hair styled perfectly into a halo around her head, one hand propped up to grasp a cigarette in between two of her fingers.

Kate kept her latex-pant-adorned legs crossed, so that one leaned on the top of the other for a full effect as her feet sported some shiny gold heels that appeared to match her top.

Fans were not happy with Kate’s cigarette

Kate captioned the one-pic post with “Monday’s… am I right?” and fans were quick to respond to the sexy photo, with many wondering why their Mondays don’t look like that and some expressing their disgust that the model was holding the cigarette.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Even retired I don’t have Mondays like that!” one follower exclaimed in apparent admiration.

Pic credit: @kateupton/Instagram

“Disappointed that she is holding a cigarette. Come on Kate😢” said another person regarding her use of the substance, while someone else echoed the sentiment, adding, “Hate seeing anyone for any reason smoking cigarettes. 😢.”

Pic credit: @kateupton/Instagram

Pic credit: @kateupton/Instagram

Regardless of her fans’ opinions about her newest pic, Kate still gathered an impressive nearly 10,000 likes in less than an hour, and she remains one of the most-loved celebrities out there.