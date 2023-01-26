Kate Upton worked on her fitness with some heavy weights, and the moment was captured on camera.

As the wife of MLB star Justin Verlander, fitness has likely played a big role in Kate’s life, especially considering her Sports Illustrated magazine cover, which required major preparations.

In a recent share, Kate did some Bulgarian split squats, a particular type of squat designed to strengthen the legs and glutes.

Kate took things to the next level with 50-pound weights, which was no easy feat.

She shared her accomplishment on Instagram with her trainer Ben Bruno, who has worked with the beauty for years.

The post garnered a lot of love, as Kate showed she was more than just a pretty face but also a strong woman.

Kate Upton works out with major weights

The video showed the 30-year-old model with kettlebells in hand while straightening one leg and lifting her body to a standing position. She repeated this motion seven times and dropped the weights after the intense exercise.

Kate wore a white crop top with green spandex featuring white stripes down each side.

She paired her workout gear with black sneakers, allowing her to achieve peak performance.

The trainer’s caption offered insight into the weight used and touted Kate’s ability.

The caption read, in part, “Kate is making 50 pounds look easy, but anyone who has ever tried this knows it’s NOT easy. She’s found ‘the secret’ in the gym: consistent hard work over time. I love it.”

As Kate’s trainer revealed, the model’s workout secret is consistent hard work, and there were no shortcuts.

Ben also revealed that the split squat was one of the most challenging and effective exercises. He and Kate have been doing the workout weekly for nearly a year, and the results were magnificent.

To be a top model, Kate had to make some sacrifices in the food department.

Kate Upton’s high protein, low carbohydrate diet

Another of Kate’s trainers, David Kirsch, spoke with Elle magazine about the dietary choices the model had to make to stay svelte.

Unsurprisingly, alcohol and processed foods were not on the menu.

Instead, Kate adheres to a high protein, low carbohydrate diet.

David revealed, “She does a few egg whites with spinach for breakfast, and when she wants to, she does a 48-hour cleanse.”

David continued, “She loves my Thermo Bubbles for snacks and my Super Charged Greens. She has a very good sense of how she needs to eat for her body.”

Kate doesn’t follow a gluten-free diet, but the majority of her food choices happen to be gluten-free products.