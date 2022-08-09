Kate Upton rocks an off-the-shoulder black shirt and curly hair for a tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Kate Upton paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John following news of her passing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Kate Upton broke her two-week Instagram silence to share a sweet tribute to the late and great Olivia Newton-John following news of the icon’s passing at the age of 73.

The blonde model, who turned 30 in June, got in touch with her Grease-themed side, looking like the spitting image of a young Olivia in the main photo for the hit film that shot both the Aussie singer and her co-star, John Travolta, into major stardom.

Kate took to her social media page for the heartwarming homage, posing alongside her husband Justin Verlander as the pair completely embodied the musical’s title characters, Sandy and Danny.

With Kate’s hair teased up into a perfect coif of tumbling curls, her lips painted bright red while her eyes were outlined in stark, black liner, Kate had fans doing double-takes with her spot-on take of Olivia’s infamous get-up from the end of the film.

Adding an identical top to the one worn by the singer in the movie, Kate let her slim arms and shoulders peek through underneath the tight, black shirt that hung off her shoulders exactly the same way as Olivia’s wardrobe ensemble in the big musical finale.

Justin, meanwhile, also grabbed attention in his wife’s snap, rocking dark, slicked-back hair, a black leather jacket, and a cigarette tucked behind one ear as he took on the part of bad-boy Danny.

“So sad to hear about the passing of [Olivia Newton-John] yesterday… she inspired so many of us for so many years. Forever an icon! 🤍,” Kate captioned the classy shot.

Kate Upton sunbathes in bikinis while making a comparison

Despite not being one of the most active social media users in the celebrity community, Kate has proven that she knows how to make sure her posts are noticed when she does hop onto her Instagram page.

In early July, the model had the internet heated up after she shared a sizzling, two-part series of snaps to her site, comparing her bikini life in her 20s to her bikini life as a newly-turned 30-year-old.

First, sharing a photo of herself laying out on a yellow pool float while donning shades and wearing a skimpy bikini with color blocks of white and tan, Kate then posted a pic of herself sprawled out alongside a friend on a larger flotation device while wearing a black two-piece.

“Chillin on a yellow floatie in your 20s vs in your 30s…” her caption read.

Kate Upton rocks skin-tight spandex for upside-down yoga

Proving that she doesn’t need to be clad in skin-revealing swim attire to gain the attention of her followers, Kate wowed the online crowds earlier in the summer after sharing an impressive snap of herself going upside-down for exercise.

Kate bared her toned abs for her yoga stretch, wearing purple spandex pants and a sports bra while hanging head-first above a deck, one foot wrapped around turquoise aerial silks, and the other was pulled toward the wooden planks by her arms.

The post clearly had her fans dropping their jaws, with many of them coming to comment on the move with expressions of amazement.