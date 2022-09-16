Kate Upton pumps iron in skimpy spandex

Kate Upton smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Kate Upton is working up a sweat and pumping heavy iron while in a skimpy spandex look.

The Sports Illustrated bombshell continues her dedication to her fitness brand and her own wellness, and a new video shared to her Instagram this week proves she doesn’t just talk the talk.

Kate was showing off her resistance-building skills as she handled a massive barbell.

Footage showed the wife to Justin Verlander impressively lifting a weight with fun sprinkle donut and pizza prints on it. Standing indoors and with her legs wide apart, Kate squatted down to carefully grab the barbell, then kept her torso straight and lifted for some reps.

The Canada Goose ambassador showed off her fit frame in a dark leggings and sports bra set with pops of white and green.

Kate wore her long blonde hair back in a ponytail, with footage then switching to a different workout look. Here, Kate was seen pumping her iron in a chic cream top and skimpy green miniskirt.

A caption came jointly from Kate and her trainer Ben Bruno, opening:

“@kateupton has come a lonnng way in the gym. She used to be very apprehensive to lift heavy weights, but now she’s the one asking me to bump the weight up. Strength training does wonders for the body, and the mind. I love to see the transformation.”

Kate is the founder of Strong 4 Me Fit, a 12-week fitness program designed for women and co-created by trainer Ben.

Kate Upton’s trainer says she’s crushing it

Shouting out his famous client, Ben added, “Here she’s crushing trap bar deadlifts.”

Kate has taken her wellness dedication beyond fitness and into beauty – she’s also CEO of her Found Active clean beauty line. The brand retails at both CVS and Amazon and sees Kate joining the long list of celebrities now retailing makeup or skincare. She joins the likes of moguls Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, plus faces such as Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Kristin Cavallari, and Lady Gaga.

Kate Upton working hard, napping hard

Kate made headlines earlier this month for yet more weight-lifting content. She posted a pool weights session to her Instagram, going bikini-clad and splashing around as she got her heart rate up.

“She’s been getting personal records left and right in the gym,” also stating, “As she likes to say: ‘work hard, nap hard.'”