Kate Upton in underwear ‘can’t keep her clothes on’

Kate Upton smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kate Upton is delighting her 6.3 million Instagram followers with a bit of underwear action, complete with an eye-catching quote.

The 30-year-old model is fresh from sunbathing in a bikini to compare her 20-something self to a version of herself today, but more have landed on her feed since her Saturday sunbathing sessions.

Kate Upton stuns in underwear for V Magazine

Sharing two shots on Sunday, Kate went old-school bombshell with a Marilyn Monroe vibe as she flaunted her curves in a denim look, quickly returning for a skimpier one as she stripped down to her undies.

Kate was photographed in black-and-white in the first image, showing her V Magazine cover.

Posing with both arms up to her head and rocking ’60s-style blonde curls, the Sports Illustrated bombshell modeled a tight and unbuttoned denim shirt clinging to her every curve, also pairing it with figure-forming jeans.

Showing some chest as she went unbuttoned, Kate drove fans to swipe, where she struck the same pose and wore a plunging undies set in print, plus a matching necktie for a fun accessory.

“WHY CAN’T KATE UPTON KEEP HER CLOTHES ON?” appeared in text as the magazine introduced the profile.

Kate’s feature has yet to bring an interview, but this isn’t her first V Magazine profile. The Canada Goose ambassador was featured by the magazine in 2014, three years after her trail-blazing Sports Illustrated debut.

“I now suffer from Catalog Tourette’s. I can switch a pose like it’s no one’s business,” Kate told the outlet. “As soon as I hear a camera click, I’m on. I tell you, it’s a serious nervous condition.”

Adding that she doesn’t “compare” herself to other models, the mom of one continued: “For me, modeling is really about competing with yourself, becoming the best you can be. But the truth is that I can’t do facial expressions like Coco and others do. If I pull a goofy face, it doesn’t look cute; I look like a dying animal. But I guess someone likes what I am doing.”

Kate Upton stuns in bikinis for comparison

Last Saturday, Kate garnered attention for stunning in a skimpy bikini sunbathe while on a yellow floatie as she compared “Fashion” and “Reality.” The first image showed her looking polished and magazine-ready, with the second bringing in a real-time feel as she chilled on a similarly yellow floatie with a friend.

“Chillin on a yellow floatie in your 20s vs in your 30s…,” a caption read. Fans have left over 64,000 likes.