Kate Upton smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Kate Upton is celebrating all things throwback, and not for the first time this fall.

The Sports Illustrated bombshell recently made headlines for hopping aboard the Teenage Dirtbag throwback trend, and she was back for more old-school action in an Instagram share posted ahead of the weekend.

Kate sizzled as she showed off an unbuttoned pants look, also reminding fans that she adores denim.

The wife of Justin Verlander posted on Friday. She shared an image of herself looking like a total bombshell while leaning back against leafy green foliage and outdoors.

Showing off her hourglass figure in a low-key way, the bikini queen wore a printed white tee with a red collar and sleeve piping, also posing with her hands placed up behind her head.

The mom of one added in patchwork and acid-wash jeans worn a little unbuttoned. Here, the model showed hints of her flat stomach. A caption, meanwhile, spoke of the ensemble as Kate wrote:

“Big jeans and a tee kinda girl…👖Flashback to my 2013 @voguegermany shoot! #FBF.”

Kate Upton always finding things to celebrate

Kate’s Instagram shows the many aspects of her life, not limited to her marriage, motherhood, modeling, and business – the latter sees her largely invested in the health and wellness realm. In a recent share, Kate gave a nod MLB star and 2017-married husband Justin.

Sharing a glamorous red carpet shot of herself and Justin as she stunned in a leggy minidress and high heels, Kate gushed over her hubby, writing:

“Can I just take a moment and brag about my husband? 😍 Justin had TJ surgery and had to step away from playing for almost 2 years. He has put in so much work to be where he is today… He is continuing to break records and hit new milestones in his career. It was so fun having the family together to support Justin at his 9th All-Star experience. I am so proud of you @justinverlander!”

The photo had also shown the couple’s daughter Genevieve joining her parents on the red carpet.

Kate Upton stuns while doing yoga

Kate is also super invested in her health and fitness and runs her own Strong 4 Me brand.

Earlier this year, she stunned fans while upside down and wearing pink leggings and a sports bra.

The model dangled upside-down over a green yoga mat while enjoying the fresh air, writing: “I’m really getting the hang of this.”