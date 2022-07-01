Kate Upton in tight underpants for summer announcement

Kate Upton smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kate Upton is going loud and proud in undies and a wet shirt to announce she’ll be around all summer.

The 30-year-old Sports Illustrated bombshell snuck in quick stories on her Instagram ahead of the weekend, posting a statement photo to announce: “IF YOU NEED ME, I’LL BE HERE ALL SUMMER.”



The blonde bombshell had been photographed balancing on equipment just above ocean waters and with her feet strapped into solid water sport stirrups.

Kate Upton sizzles in undies for summer shout-out

Posing with her legs square and both arms stretched out, the Canada Goose ambassador flaunted her toned legs in black undies, also wearing a wet shirt and life jacket while backed by a yacht and crowds.

Sometimes, no context just works.

Kate is clearly making it a Hot Girl Summer 2022.

Kate Upton poses wet and from the ocean. Pic credit: @kateupton/Instagram

Kate has been busy on Instagram this past month. While the mom to 2018-born Genevieve doesn’t post too often, she did go all out in June to celebrate turning 30. The bikini queen flew a bunch of her gal pals out to a luxurious tropical island for a massive staycation, also inviting her 6.3 million Instagram followers in on the bash via a sum-up video.

Kate was welcomed in style by her BFFs for poolside drinks, she included plenty of yacht action, plus late-night partying in her pink birthday minidress. “It was perfect,” a caption read.

Kate, who continues to enjoy married life with her husband Justin Verlander, made early pandemic headlines for founding Strong4Me. The workout program doesn’t purely focus on fitness from a health and looks perspective. Instead, it helps women gain strength so they can tackle other aspects of their life.

“There was a lot of trial and error over the past 10 years of my career,” Kate said while telling Health why she created Strong4Me. “I had to figure out how to stay fit with all my travel and while going through so many life changes—like dating someone and getting married. I had to find a way to get everything in—work, travel, personal relationships, and workouts.”

Kate Upton keeps in shape with quick workouts

Noting the benefits of the 30-minute workouts she and trainer Ben Bruno co-created, the stunner added that it was 100% working as she raises her daughter.

“When I had my daughter, they really came in handy. I breastfed, so I couldn’t really go anywhere. It was impossible to get to the gym, but I could do the workouts at home—it was great,” she continued.