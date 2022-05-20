Kate Upton in skintight spandex defies gravity for upside down swing

Kate Upton got into the swing of things, sharing an upside-down snap of herself in tight spandex pants working the aerial silk in a defiance of gravity. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Kate Upton was taking a fun play off of the beginning of her last name when she turned herself upside down for a stunning and inspiring workout on some aerial fabrics.

The model, who will be turning 30 on June 10th, appeared to be taking her workout routine to the next level when she shared a snap of her current exercise mode with her fans on Instagram.

Wearing tight spandex leggings with a matching sports bra, Kate wowed the internet with her twisted and flexible moves.

Kate Upton wore spandex leggings and a sports bra while swinging upside down on aerial fabrics

Kate turned up the heat on the Instagram feed when she shared her mind-bending snap, showing off her fabric skills as she hung suspended completely vertically above the ground, one leg coiled perfectly in between thick swatches of turquoise fabric.

Her other leg was bent entirely backward, with both of her hands reaching to grasp her foot and tug it slightly downwards towards the floor of the deck on which Kate was doing her routine.

Donning lavender leggings with a matching lavender sports bra that revealed her toned mid-riff, the model, who has walked the runway for Michael Kors in the past, looked effortlessly chic as she dangled with her head hanging close to the green mat that rested just under her messy bun.

The blonde beauty captioned the amazing shot jokingly saying “I’m really getting the hang of this 🙃.”

Kate’s fans went crazy over her defiance of gravity

While Kate made defying gravity look fairly simple, her followers themselves had other ideas, coming to her page to exclaim their awe over her incredible pose.

“Gravity has nothing on you!💙💙💙” said one person who was clearly impressed.

Pic credit: @kateupton/Instagram

“Equilibrium Kate-san 😍😍😍,” another ribbed, as someone else penned “Guessing you will wake up tomorrow with lots of muscle pain. What you are doing looks impossible!”

Another fan told Kate they thought she had actually been standing on her head at first glance.

Pic credit: @kateupton/Instagram

Kate recently wowed fans with a dazzling bikini snap

When she isn’t in the process of trying to defy gravity by hanging upside down, Kate knows how to get her fans’ hearts racing with other, more seductive, poses.

Just this week, Kate got the internet talking when she shared a glowing snap of herself basking in the sunshine while wearing a white bikini top.

Saying she was “soaking up the sun,” the model looked like a goddess as she gave a brilliant smile while tangling her fingers up in her loose, wavy locks and revealing some of her ample bust in the skimpy bikini top.

Kate currently resides in Florida with her baseball-playing husband Justin Verlander and their 3-year-old daughter Genevieve.