Kate Upton in busty bikini is ‘soaking up the sun’

Kate Upton stunned recently on her Instagram page, sharing a rare snap of herself in a bikini while saying she was “soaking up the sun.” ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kate Upton was showing off some of her busty assets for a recent Instagram thirst trap online, and the 29-year-old model looked better than ever.

The stunner, who first made a name for herself after attending a casting call 13 years ago in Miami for Elite Model Management and subsequently being signed that very same day before joining IMG Models in New York, got all the summer-time vibes running with her glowing new post.

With her golden locks in wavy cascades around her face and her chest popping out for all to see, Kate was a welcome change on the social media platform.

Kate Upton goes bust out in sexy bikini

Kate put on a dazzlingly-white bikini top to give her fans a rare glimpse at her swimwear body, sharing a close-up shot of her upper torso area to ensure she gave followers the maximum view possible of her ample top area.

The bikini squeezed her figure in all the right ways as the cups pushed her cleavage inward while tiny straps stretched across her shoulders.

The model looked like the epitome of perfection. She could be seen flashing a brilliant smile for the camera and wrapping her arms around the back of her head as her tresses flowed freely to frame her flawless facial features, which appeared to have minimal-to-no makeup.

Captioning the shot with “Soaking up the sun ☀️,” Kate had all her fans going crazy over the Instagram share, and they made sure to tell her exactly how they felt about it.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“😍😍😍 Amazing sexy baby ❤️💞💋” penned one ecstatic commentator, while others followed suit, writing “❤️❤️You are a very beautiful woman❤️❤️,” “❤️❤️❤️ great 👍 one 😎 👌 👏,” “Vitamin D on vitamin B (.)(.) 😛,” and “Woooow 🌹😍😍❤️😘😘.”

Pic credit: @kateupton/Instagram

Kate’s trainer shared her pool workout routine

Kate reportedly works very hard to maintain her sizzling figure, often taking time to get in a hardcore pool workout with her trainer, Ben Bruno.

The fitness guide shared one of Kate’s water routines last year on Instagram, and the video clip displayed how much effort the model puts into her sessions with him.

Rocking a pink swimsuit and a straw hat to keep her skin covered up from the sun’s rays, Kate went for it in the water, holding weights as she vigorously pumped her arms back and forth.

“For most people, pool days mean chilling on the side of the pool. For @kateupton though, the work doesn’t stop,” shared Ben about Kate’s ritual.

“I’ll usually do a few rounds of the workout with her and then just chill on the side of the pool. The pool workouts look easy, but they’re actually really tough,” he continued in the caption.

“Here’s a clip of the hand weight circuit and the bar circuit, but we also do a bunch of lower body stuff, and sometimes we’ll bring the KBox or some dumbbells out by the pool and do a mix of weights and pool stuff.”

Kate currently resides in Miami with her husband of nearly five years, baseball pro pitcher Justin Verlander.