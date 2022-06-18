Kate Upton in birthday bikini jump for big celebration

Kate Upton smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kate Upton has bravely jumped off cliffs and into the ocean while in a skimpy bikini as part of her massive birthday trip recap.

The Sports Illustrated bombshell turned 30 on June 10, and it looks like she gave the Kardashians a run for their money on the birthday getaway.

Kate Upton stuns in 30th birthday video with bikini jump

Posting to her Instagram this weekend, the wife to Justin Verlander shared her glam and girly trip, one seeing her fly her squad out for a luxurious beach stay at a swanky resort.

The video featured a propellor plane arrival, fun in the sun as the ladies hung out outdoors, plus a huge poolside welcome and night-time partying. Here, Kate flaunted her model figure in a printed sundress, with fans also seeing beachfront drinks, an outdoor workout, a bathrobe-clad spa moment, plus late-night boogying as Kate went minidress style.

One moment saw Kate and her squad jumping off a yacht while in bikinis – fans also saw the model in a white two-piece and twinning with a girlfriend as both ladies jumped into a ravine-like gorge and from craggy cliffs.

“It was perfect,” Kate captioned her post.

Kate had turned heads in swimwear shortly before her birthday. On June 1, the Canada Goose ambassador sizzled with her curves on show as she posed from a palm-fringed beach in a peephole bikini. Flaunting her phenomenal figure in the red swimwear, Kate smoldered, writing:

“What better reason to wear rainbow… Happy #PrideMonth! Swipe to see some of my favorite colorful looks over the years 🌈✨.” Upton posts less heavy on the bikini action these days, this amid a tone-down in image after becoming a mother in 2018.

Kate Upton opens up on legendary 2012 Sports Illustrated shoot

Kate landed her big SI win back in 2012. In 2020, the mom of one opened up on the Skimm’d from The Couch podcast, stating:

“A lot of [the attention] was negative, and even the positive stuff was really creepy,” adding that she “took in” all the criticism. “I hated myself. I was really wondering why I would expose myself to this kind of criticism. I don’t want to be exposed to stuff like this.” Recalling a time of intense media focus, and only being 19 years old, Upton continued:

“Everybody was oohing and ahhing and taking secret photos of me and being like, ‘You love this attention, don’t you?'” That was my last pool party. I never would get in any kind of bikini in front of people [again] because it was just too overwhelming.”