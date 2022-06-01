Kate Upton in bikinis spills out for busty ‘rainbow’ snaps

Kate Upton celebrated Pride Month by sharing a slew of sexy snaps to her social media page, posing in a variety of colorful ensembles including several revealing bikinis. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kate Upton was looking like a shimmery golden summer goddess for her most recent social media post as the stunner took some time out of her busy schedule to celebrate Pride Month.

The 29-year-old model and mother to three-year-old daughter Genevieve shared a flurry of bright snaps to her Instagram page, flaunting her famous curves and killer smile in the process.

With an eye-catching first pic that put her toned physique on full display, Kate ensured that hump day would not be a drag for her fans.

Kate wore some sexy bikinis to show off her toned body for Pride Month

The series of seven pics appeared to all have been taken at different photoshoots for various modeling gigs, with Kate proudly posting her shots in rainbow order to ring in the month’s Pride celebrations.

Starting with a barely-there little red two-piece, Kate wowed her followers as she posed in a tiny red bandeau bikini top with middle-chest cut-outs that revealed plenty of cleavage and a small, matching, red bikini bottom on her lower half.

For her second snap, Kate was seen in a bright orange, super snug jumpsuit as she stood on an outdoor deck while wearing the highest of blue heels, a tan and yellow open-faced, long-sleeve blouse, and her hair tousled up into a messy bun.

Next, the model shared her yellow inspiration, dazzling the web in a sunshine-hued woven bikini top and bottoms, the stringy pieces overlapping only just enough so as not to reveal Kate’s more sensitive areas while still leaving a few tantalizing snippets to the imagination.

Her green share put the model in a less revealing outfit as Kate sat with her legs curled behind her on a couch while wearing an emerald-green, ruffled dress with a thigh-high leg slit.

Kate didn’t leave her fans hanging too long with her more demure attire shots, following up her green pic with another swimsuit one, this time with the model making even a monotone one-piece look sensual as she faced the camera in a royal-blue suit that exposed her cleavage at the top.

The final two shots gave followers more glimpses at Kate’s impeccable style, showing her wearing a lavender blazer and top while sipping tea and then a magenta jacket that hung seductively off one shoulder to reveal plenty of skin underneath.

Kate recently stunned fans with some upside-down acrobatic skills

Just a week ago, Kate had her followers in shock when she posted a very flexible snap to her Instagram page as she did some impressive outdoor exercise.

Wearing skin-tight spandex pants and a matching purple sports bra, Kate dangled upside-down for a nature stretch, her feet wrapped perfectly around some aerial fabrics that hung from metal poles.

Giving fans a head-rush just looking at her, Kate worked not only her stamina for enduring the cranial pressure that likely comes with such a feat but also rocked some awe-inspiring limber muscle moves as she reached back behind her to grab onto one of her ankles.