Kate Upton in bikini pumps iron in swimming pool

Kate Upton smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Kate Upton is doing her weights session right from the pool as she keeps herself fit.

The Sports Illustrated bombshell is hugely into her health and fitness, and she made it fun for her Instagram followers today while delivering an impromptu workout session in a bikini.

The wife of Justin Verlander sent out big energy in her Tuesday share, splashing around with gusto and using a barbell setup with bright yellow weights.

Footage showed Kate jump squatting from the water while wearing a sporty, patterned, and blue-and-white bikini with long sleeves.

Backed by a sunny brick terrace with casual wood furnishings, Kate stood with her legs apart as she delivered her moves, with text reading: “Kate Upton always works hard in the gym – and the pool.”

Footage then swung to an indoor scene as the mom of one pushed a huge barbell from a gym floor while in a leggy green miniskirt and white training top. The post came jointly from Kate and trainer Ben Bruno.

Kate Upton continues to hit her ‘personal records’

The caption opened, “We all know the importance of rest and recovery, but @kateupton took it to a whole new level and invented the “mid-workout nap”. This is genius. She’s been getting personal records left and right in the gym, so I’m definitely gonna try it out myself and with the rest of my clients. As she likes to say: ‘work hard, nap hard.'”

Ben added, “PS: Those squat jumps in the pool and the barbell-loaded hamstring bodycurls are no joke. Seriously impressive stuff.”

Fans have left over 9,000 likes in four hours. Kate is no amateur when it comes to fitness and is the founder of Strong4Me Fitness, a 12-week fitness program led by Ben and designed for women.

Kate Upton leading the way with fitness program

Speaking to Health about what inspired her to found her brand, Kate revealed that it was her own “personal fitness journey.”

The Canada Goose ambassador added, “I had to figure out how to stay fit with all my travel and while going through so many life changes—like dating someone and getting married. I had to find a way to get everything in—work, travel, personal relationships, and workouts.”

Strong4Me boasts over 26,000 Instagram followers. Kate is also CEO of her Found Active clean beauty and nutritional line, available at CVS Beauty and Amazon.