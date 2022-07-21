Kate Upton impresses in thigh-skimming minidress

Kate Upton smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Kate Upton is flaunting her model figure in a classy and leggy look.

The Sports Illustrated bombshell, 30, turned heads as she updated her Instagram on Thursday, this as she makes headlines for gushing over her husband, Justin Verlander.

The mom of one this week attended the MLB All-Star red carpet show in Los Angeles, and she didn’t rock up in a bikini.

Looking flawless, the Canada Goose ambassador flaunted her super-long legs as she donned a one-shouldered and thigh-skimming white minidress.

Sharing her look for her followers, Kate opened with a face close-up as she showed off a low-key and warming makeup look. Wearing her blonde locks down and sporting a glossy lip, the stunner drove fans to swipe right, where a shot showed her in the ruched and belted number, one boasting a single long sleeve, plus a knotted waist tassel.

Kate paired her minidress with strappy high-heeled sandals, writing: “Loved this look…thank you to my team!”

Kate Upton gushes over baseball player husband

Kate attended the event with baseball player Justin, plus the couple’s 2018-born daughter Genevieve. On Wednesday, Kate updated her Instagram to shout out Justin, sharing a red carpet shot of the two and their little girl and writing:

“Can I just take a moment and brag about my husband? 😍 Justin had TJ surgery and had to step away from playing for almost 2 years. He has put in so much work to be where he is today… He is continuing to break records and hit new milestones in his career. It was so fun having the family together to support Justin at his 9th All-Star experience. I am so proud of you @justinverlander.”

In November of last year, Kate marked four years since her 2017 wedding to Justin, 39. “Happy anniversary to the love of my life! Thank you for being the most incredible father, husband and best friend. 4 years down, forever to go! ❤️ I love you @justinverlander,” she wrote.

Kate Upton outlines dream wedding

Kate and Justin said “I do” during a lavish ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.

“It was really important to Justin and me that it feel like we were on vacation with our closest friends and family,” Kate told Vogue. “We set up an entire afternoon dedicated to interactive games, which we called the Uplander Olympics. Each guest received game-day rules, and everyone was divided into teams with custom Under Armour jerseys. The games included a ping-pong tournament, cornhole, a football toss, relay races, and an epic water balloon fight!”