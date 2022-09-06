Kate Upton goes topless with starfish for Teenage Dirtbag trend

Kate Upton rocked the Teenage Dirtbag trend while sharing choice snippets from her younger years. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Kate Upton gave a glimpse of her younger years as she hopped onto the popular Teenage Dirtbag trend that has taken the internet by storm.

The stunning 30-year-old model and mother of one joined the ranks of celebs who decided to grace the population with snapshots of their sometimes-dubious teenage choices when she posted her own version of the current craze.

Giving her fans a real thrill as she shared the seconds-long video clip with a slew of incredible snapshots from her younger, wilder days, Kate wowed in skimpy outfits and bust-baring attire in various scenarios.

Seen first in the present-day looking glamorous and chic, Kate flipped her blonde hair before the video cut away to an adolescent version of herself seemingly at a sports game, rocking a blazer and short skirt while dancing provocatively from her seat.

In a second snippet, the Victoria’s Secret model sported a low-cut, black bustier top complete with a lace-fringed mini-skirt that showed off plenty of skin as she folded one leg seductively across a friend’s lap while giving a little pout for the camera.

Another cut of the camera revealed Kate’s early modeling days, with the beauty getting in touch with her sultry side as she wore a checkered bikini top and held a Keep Out sign against her lower half.

Other snapshots showed Kate chomping down on a cheeseburger while leaning forward in a plunging top, gripping the top of another bust-baring top to give it a little more allure, and sucking on a red, white, and blue popsicle while clad in a matching-hued bikini presumably for some Fourth of July action.

In one of her final shots, Kate finalized her trendy post with a jaw-dropping pic of herself looking quite youthful as she stood topless in skimpy white bikini bottoms and held two starfish against her chest.

While Kate has taken a step back from some of her racier photos taken in her younger years, Kate still knows how to capture the attention of her fans with skin-baring snaps that prove she’s still as fit as she was as a teen.

Kate Upton gets hearts racing with upside-down yoga

Earlier this summer, Kate showed off her impressive yoga skills as she defied gravity while getting in her daily workout.

Seen sporting a lavender exercise bra and matching spandex pants, Kate displayed her aerial skills while dangling upside down with one ankle wrapped around a piece of fabric.

Kate reached back to grasp her other ankle, both arms stretching out fully behind her to give her leg a proper tug towards the deck boards underneath her.

Though the star has certainly managed to make a name for herself over her approximate fourteen years of being in front of the cameras and posing for various magazines and brands, Kate shared in an interview that she still has to work hard not to compare herself to other models.

Kate Upton shares insights about modeling

In an interview with V Magazine, Kate opened up more about her modeling life and how she handles the pressure.

“My life isn’t as manufactured as people think,” Kate shared with the publication. “I have dreams, and I express them. But it’s a business, and you have to be a good observer if you want to do your job properly.”

“I don’t compare myself with other models,” she shared when asked how she manages the competition with other models.

“For me, modeling is really about competing with yourself, becoming the best you can be. But the truth is that I can’t do facial expressions like Coco and others do. If I pull a goofy face, it doesn’t look cute; I look like a dying animal. But I guess someone likes what I am doing,” she added.