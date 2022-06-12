Kate Upton all smiles in braless birthday minidress

Kate Upton smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kate Upton is stunning in a red minidress as she celebrates her birthday with a massive smile.

The Sports Illustrated bombshell and body positivity warrior turned 30 on June 10, and she marked the milestone with a fun and bubbly Instagram update.

Kate Upton stuns in minidress to celebrate 30th birthday

In a share posted for her 6.3 million followers, the wife to Justin Verlander sent out an open-mouthed smile while seated at a wooden table and behind a massive blow-up bubble. “Queen” was written across it as Kate appeared to be clutching the see-through ball.

Showing off her toned figure, but covering up compared to the legendary bikini shots, the mom of one wore her long blonde hair down and parted, also modeling a ruched and satin pink minidress with medium straps and a no-bra finish.

Kate peeped hints of her cleavage via her cut-out evening look, with a caption playing on the bubble action.

“Last night was poppin. Thanks to everyone for all of the birthday wishes!” she wrote.

Kate made June 1 headlines for getting back into her bikini as she sizzled in a revealing swim look to celebrate Pride Month. In a gallery of photos that included a plunging bodysuit outfit and plenty more skimpy bikinis, the Canada Goose ambassador told fans:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“What better reason to wear rainbow… Happy #PrideMonth! Swipe to see some of my favorite colorful looks over the years.”

Upton has somewhat toned down the bikini action on her social media, this in the wake of welcoming daughter Genevieve back in 2018. In 2021, she opened up to Editorialist, where she recalled landing her first Sports Illustrated cover at the age of 19.

Kate Upton recalls first Sports Illustrated cover at 19

“I was put in a position where I needed to know who I was right away, and I wasn’t there yet; it felt very isolating,” she said, revealing she was also criticized over her body. “It was shocking and really scary and sad. I remember a really big moment in my career where I was questioning why I was continuing to put myself out there in a public way when I was receiving so much criticism,” Upton added.

Also vocal about criticism and sexism in the modeling industry is 31-year-old supermodel Emily Ratajkowski. Kate is not followed by the Inamorata founder, but her Instagram is kept tabs on by celebrities including Paris Hilton, Gwen Stefani, Sofia Vergara, and Christie Brinkley.