Kate Upton all balls in summer swimsuit

Kate Upton smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kate Upton has been reminding fans of the perks that come with being a swimsuit model. The Sports Illustrated bombshell is fresh from an Instagram update taking it back to one of her favorite shoots, and it was sporty beach vibes from the mom of one as she gained over 40,000 likes overnight.

Kate, 29, posted for her 6.2 million followers on Friday, honoring her 2013 Vogue shoot and stunning in a cut-out bathing suit.

Kate Upton stuns in beachy swimsuit throwback

Kate’s photo showed her all smiles and shot against a clear blue sky, plus lapping ocean waters. The wife to Justin Verlander grinned for the camera while flaunting her super-slim and long legs in a monochrome and backless swimsuit, one boasting a chopped-up black-and-white colorway, plus a plunging neckline.

Holding a beach ball as her blonde curls blew around her face, Kate drew attention to her catwalk queen body, also wearing retro ’80s shades, plus a solid gold bangle.

The Michigan native, who has toned down the swimwear action since welcoming 3-year-old daughter Genevieve, wrote:

“I’m ready for summer 😎 Flashback to my 2013 Vogue shoot – loved the fun summer vibes from this shoot! #FBF.”

Kate has also been switching things up on Instagram this month. Shortly before sharing her swimsuit throwback, the Canada Goose partner showed she’s gotten the knack of complicated aerial yoga, posting an impressive, upside-down stretch session while clad in pale purple leggings and a matching sports bra. Impressing fans from an outdoor deck, she wrote: “I’m really getting the hang of this.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kate Upton outlines growing up in a bikini

Kate continues to make headlines for shutting down the modeling world’s thin standards and blasting edited photos. Speaking to Health about her own body image, the stunner revealed:

“I was a really confident kid. I grew up in Florida—we were always in bikinis, and it was nothing weird. So I never realized that I had a different body type, or that people would have an opinion on my body. When I first started modeling, it was a different time. Some people thought I was too curvy. Now people forget that happened, which actually makes me happy because I think it shows how much the industry has changed. In a lot of ways, I think the industry really built me up and tore me down—and then I built myself back up.”

Kate is founder of her Strong4Me fitness brand. Her Instagram is followed by stars including singer Gwen Stefani and socialite Paris Hilton.