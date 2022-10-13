Kate Siegel stuns braless in open sweater for The Peripheral premiere

Kate Siegel wowed in plunging top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kate Siegel turned heads at The Peripheral premiere as she walked the red carpet braless in an open sweater.

The actress was at LA’s Ace Hotel for the glitzy event, which marked the launch of the Amazon Prime TV series.

The Peripheral is a new sci-fi show which stars Kickass alum Chloe Grace Moretz, as a woman who connects to an alternate reality and discovers dark secrets about her future.

But it was Kate who stole the show in LA as she rocked her daring look.

Her sheer top was clasped across the chest, showing off a deep neckline and toned tum.

Kate matched the outfit with loose hanging, silver trousers and a pair of vibrant blue, gold-bowed shoes. And she looked radiant as she smiled broadly for the cameras.

Kate Siegel is a horror specialist

Kate is married to director Mike Flanagan and has made her name in his horror series.

In Midnight Mass she played Erin Greene, the childhood sweetheart of main character Riley Flynn whose return to his hometown coincides with the arrival of a priest and some supernatural goings on.

She also starred as Theodora Crain in Mike’s The Haunting of Hill House which tells the story of a family’s disturbing old home and the events which led to them fleeing it.

Her latest collaboration with her husband is Netflix show The Fall of the House of Usher.

The gory series is inspired by the tales of legendary gothic horror writer Edgar Allen Poe and Kate is promising big – and bloody – things from it.

She told Inverse, “The Fall of the House of Usher is a bombastic, chaotic evil mess. It’s buckets of blood. It’s so much fun to do. The characters are all turned up to 11, and it’s like nothing anyone has ever seen. But something kind of lurching and evil is making its way through all of us.”

Kate Siegel wows in black gown to promote series

Kate also starred as Annette DeTamble in HBO’s The Time Traveller’s Wife. As Monsters and Critics reported, she looked stunning at the show’s premiere in a vintage black gown.

Her figure-hugging outfit was to die for as she paired it with a feathered jacket and large gold earrings. There was no doubt that Kate looked every inch the star.

We also told how Kate made an impact with a short but significant role in the hit series Hawaii Five-O.

She played a love interest to Scott Caan’s Danny “Danno” Williams, who tragically dies just as it looks like Danny might finally have found happiness.