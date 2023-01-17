Actress Kate Siegel is stunning on the beach for a rare bikini pic. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/Admedia

The start of the year requires a refresh and reset for many people, and Kate Siegel is one taking advantage of some warmer climates.

The horror queen is on a tropical location with her director husband, Mike Flanagan, and with that came some rare vacation pictures.

Kate keeps her personal life rather quiet, only really promoting her work on social media, but it’s not all work and no play, as she joked with fans on Tuesday.

She shared a few snaps to her Instagram Story as she stood on a gorgeous beach backed by amazing blue waters.

The first shot catches Kate from the back as she stands and looks out at the ocean, while the second shot captures her walking back toward the camera.

She jokingly captioned the first photo “thirst” and the second photo “trap” for an effective beach “thirst trap.”

Pic credit: @katesiegelofficial/Instagram

Kate Siegel’s award nominations as a horror star

Kate has become a frequent face in new horror as she is cast in many horror films, often taking on lead roles in her husband Mike’s horror series.

Though she has not won any awards outside of fans’ hearts just yet, she has several nominations that are nothing to sneeze at.

Her first nominations came in 2016 for her role in the horror film Hush. Kate co-wrote the film with Mike, creating an epic slasher that followers Maddie (Kate Siegel), a deaf and mute writer who must escape a killer who is harassing her at her home in the remote woods.

For her role as Maddie, Kate was nominated for Best Actress and Best Screenplay (shared with Mike Flanagan) at the BloodGuts UK Horror Awards as well as nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the Fright Meter awards.

In 2017, Kate was nominated for Best Actress in Hugh at the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards and again for Best Actress – Horror Film at the iHorror Awards.

Though she did not win, that didn’t stop her from being nominated for other awards for her later work.

She and the cast of The Haunting Of Hill House (2018) were nominated for Nest Ensemble in a Motion Picture or Limited Series for OFTA Television Awards. She was also nominated for Best Actress in a Streaming Series in the 2022 Saturn Awards and Critics’ Choice Super Awards for her role as Erin Greene in Midnight Mass.

Kate Siegel opts for ‘fresh start’ ahead of The Fall of the House of Usher

Mike Flanagan’s latest miniseries, The Fall of the House of Usher, is in post-production, and fans are anxiously awaiting the arrival of the series as they finish up The Midnight Club and wait for the return of many favorite faces, including Carla Gugino, Zach Gilford, Mark Hamill, Henry Thomas, and Kate Siegel herself.

With such a stellar cast and director, this rendition of Edgar Allen Poe’s short story is sure to knock your socks off – and maybe encourage you to turn on an extra light before you go to bed if Mike has anything to do with it.

As fans await the arrival of the latest series, Kate has taken the opportunity to remove all previous posts from her Instagram page for a “fresh start” to 2023.

Fortunately, the brunette beauty is already posting, so her timeline shouldn’t remain empty for long.