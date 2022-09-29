Kate Moss shows off amazing legs in sheer LBD

Kate Moss rocked an LBD in front of the Eiffel Tower. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/starmaxinc.com

Kate Moss proved she’s still got it as she showed off her stunning legs in a sheer LBD.

The modeling legend rocked her sensational outfit as she attended Paris Fashion Week.

Kate posed by the Eiffel Tower before joining fellow stars, including Hailey Bieber, Rose, Zoe Kravitz, and Carla Bruni, in the front row of the Yves Saint Laurent show.

She wore a tight-fitting dress that perfectly showcased her slimline figure and incredibly toned legs.

Her hair was pulled back, drawing attention to her incredible cheekbones.

And she accessorized the stunning outfit with gold earrings, gold banded bracelets, a chic black handbag, and elegant high heels.

Pic credit: Dede/Backgrid

Kate sizzled in the waning Paris light and still looked every inch the supermodel at the age of 48.

Kate Moss is a fashion icon

Kate has been one of the biggest names in the fashion world for nearly 30 years.

She rose to fame in the early 90s, modeling for huge brands such as Calvin Klein, Gucci, and Dior.

Her elfin features and slim figure saw her become the “It” girl of the decade and a paparazzi favorite.

She had a string of high-profile relationships and was rarely out of the headlines.

In 2007 Time named her one of the world’s 100 most influential people, and she raked in millions from lucrative modeling contracts.

Kate Moss’s defense of ex Johnny Depp

Monsters and Critics revealed how Kate had explained why she chose to testify at her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp’s defamation trial.

Kate took to the dock after The Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s ex-wife Amber Heard claimed she hit Depp because she had feared he would push her sister Whitney down some stairs.

Heard told Fairfax County Court, “I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs, and I swung at him.”

But Kate denied any incident to the court, saying, “We were leaving the room, and Johnny left the room before I did, and there had been a rainstorm, and as I left the room, I slid down the stairs, and I hurt my back.”

In an interview on Desert Island Discs, Kate told host Lauren Laverne, “I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth.”

We reported how Kate’s sister Lottie claimed she had checked into rehab after taking the TV show Euphoria too literally.

Euphoria is an HBO show which shows the ups and downs of teens’ drug-fueled lives.

Lottie admitted in a video to TikTok followers that she had been in rehab and captioned the clip, “I think I took euphoria too literally u guys.”