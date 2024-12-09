Kate Middleton’s fans weigh in on her latest nomination

Kate Middleton may have a new title to add to her list, which includes Princess and Duchess of Cornwall, if she wins an award she is now nominated for from TIME.

TIME Magazine has announced its annual Person of the Year 2024 shortlist, which includes ten influential people. Happily, Kate is on the revered list.

According to TIME, Kate Middleton is a nominee, among other newsworthy individuals such as Kamala Harris, Elon Musk, Yulia Navalnaya, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Joe Rogan.

Kate made the list, presumably because of her tumultuous year with her health and public outcry over her wellbeing.

For months, the public worried about her and her health, as well as that of King Charles, as they both battled cancer news and were ecstatic when news was released that they were both doing well.

Now, fans are weighing in over the news that TIME has nominated Kate as a potential Person of the Year 2024 winner.

Since 1927, TIME has named a person, group, or concept that had the biggest impact—for good or ill—on the world. See the shortlist for TIME's Person of the Year 2024: https://t.co/SzNi7g5aJn — TIME (@TIME) December 9, 2024

Royal family fans love that Kate made the list

The Today show revealed TIME’s shortlist of people they feel are worthy of the title Person of the Year, and once Kate’s name appeared, fans weighed in on their favorite princess.

One fan said, “Kate Middleton- She is a beautiful example,” and then named her poise and her perseverance during this most challenging year she has had.

Another fan agreed, saying, “She’s a good example of what a royal should be.” Kate and her husband, Prince William, who recently had to stand in for King Charles in Paris, are great examples of how royals should act.

Kate Middleton’s fans remark about her nomination. Pic credit: @todayshow/Instagram

Another fan shared that they want everyone to “Choose Kate Middleton” among all the other names on the list.

A fan makes their choice for the Time nomination. Pic credit: @todayshow/Instagram

After this intense election season, one last fan sampling showed that everyone is sick and tired of politics. This fan said, “Please let it be Kate Middleton… No more politics.”

A royal fan is tired of politics and wants Kate Middleton named the Time’s Person of the Year 2024. Pic credit: @todayshow/Instagram

Prince William shared a happy post ahead of Christmas

Prince William was at one of his favorite charities, Passage Charity, a wonderful organization seeking to end homelessness.

Prince William smiled as he donned an apron and dug into serving hot meals at the center. Kate Middleton did not attend but made it to her Christmas concert over the weekend.

Prince William and Kate continue to serve whenever they can to help people in their homeland of the United Kingdom.