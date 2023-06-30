Kate Middleton stuns in all-pink dress to open new kids’ museum

Princess Kate Middleton wowed onlookers as she officially opened The Young V&A in London, a museum dedicated to igniting the imaginations of children, young people, and families.

The Duchess of Cambridge, known for her impeccable style, chose a stunning pink one-piece dress for the occasion, complete with a chic pink belt and buckle cinching her waist.

The dress featured a trendy shoulder-pad effect and Japanese-style buttons running down the front, showcasing her fashion-forward sensibilities.

As she gracefully walked in her elegant white high-heels, the princess’s left hand proudly displayed her iconic wedding ring.

The Young V&A, formerly known as the V&A Museum of Childhood, has undergone an impressive three-year transformation to become a world-leading museum of design and creativity.

Its mission is to inspire young minds and foster a love for design from an early age.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, stuns in a pink all-in-one as she officially opens The Young V&A at V&A Museum Of Childhood in London. Pic credit: BACKGRID

The Young V&A’s success is owed in large part to the collaboration with local schoolchildren, parents, and teachers.

They actively participated in co-design and co-production workshops, working alongside architects and the museum’s team to reimagine the space and contribute their ideas.

A full-length pic shows the entirety of the Princess’s glamorous look. Pic credit: BACKGRID

This unique approach ensured that the museum truly represents the desires and needs of its young audience.

Inside the museum’s walls, three vibrant galleries await visitors. First up is the Play Gallery, designed to engage toddlers with a sensory landscape that mimics their exploration of the world.

The Princess of Wales delighted in meeting the children who shared their experiences and how the gallery supports their language development, motor skills, and imaginative play.

Moving on to The Arcade, the museum’s space dedicated to teenagers, Princess Kate discovered the fascinating history and creative process behind video and board game design.

This interactive area promises to captivate and inspire young minds, opening doors to the world of game development and design.

The Design Gallery, the final stop on the princess’s royal tour, showcases innovative objects and highlights the power of design to make a positive impact on the world.

With a working studio for the Young V&A’s Designer in Residence and a dedicated Studio space, the gallery will provide workshops and sessions for young people to unleash their creativity and ignite their passion for design.

The Young V&A, with its playful and imaginative approach, promises to be a haven for children and young people aged 0-14. With nearly 2000 objects from the V&A’s collections presented in unique and captivating ways, the museum aims to inspire and encourage children’s creativity.

Princess Kate’s visit to The Young V&A highlighted the museum’s commitment to fostering creativity and innovation in the younger generation.

With its stunning design and interactive exhibits, this museum is set to become a must-visit destination for families seeking inspiration and a chance to explore the exciting world of design.