Kate Middleton is ‘trying to play peacemaker’ between Prince William and Prince Harry

Kate Middleton has been trying to broker peace between Prince William and Prince Harry. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Prince William and Prince Harry have been at war for a long time now, and they are both so stubborn that it may be a very long time before they reconcile if they ever do at all.

Poor Kate Middleton, Prince William’s wife, has unfortunately found herself in the middle and has reportedly been trying her best to help the brothers patch things up.

Kate Middleton has been trying to broker peace between the two brothers

It appears Kate may be the peacemaker in the royal family, after having allegedly brokered a bit of peace between William and his father Prince Charles.

Despite Kate’s attempts, it’s unclear if she will ever manage to bring the two princes back together.

A source told Us Weekly, “There’s a small glimpse of hope of saving the brothers from never speaking again: Kate. She can sense that despite everything that has happened, William still feels the loss of Harry.”

Prince William is mourning the loss of his relationship with Prince Harry

It’s a loss Prince William is reportedly mourning, and that grief has not lifted. According to the Daily Mail, he feels like he really lost someone who understood what it was like to live such a strange life.

A source told the publication, “He [William] alternates between grieving for what he has lost and feeling really, really angry about what his brother has done. He truly loves Harry and feels he has lost the only person, aside from his wife, who understood this strange life of theirs.”

Kate is, according to the Us Weekly source, “frantically trying to play peacemaker,” but with two brothers as stubborn as William and Harry, that has proved to be very difficult.

The source said, “[She] had a quiet word with the boys separately, even going as far as calling Harry in Montecito and suggesting that he reach out to William on his birthday. The issue is William and Harry are both overly stubborn, so there’s not much hope.”

Will Meghan and Harry show up to the Cambridges joint 40th birthday party?

William and Kate are set to throw a joint 40th birthday party at either the Sandringham Estate or Windsor Castle this summer in a huge shindig that is sure to see the entire royal family attending.

It’s unclear whether or not Meghan and Harry will be invited, though the Sussexes and the Cambridges did not see each other the entire time they were visiting for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

While Meghan and Harry finally introduced their one-year-old daughter Lilibet to the Queen in a formal meeting, she didn’t get to meet her cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, or Prince Louis.