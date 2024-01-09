Kate Middleton is predicted to have a ‘smoother’ year starting with her birthday, says a Royal expert

It is a special day for Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.

She is turning 42 years old and will be celebrated and pampered as a Queen to be only can, one would hope.

Kate Middleton is the wife of Prince William, who is in the direct line to the throne, and if all goes as planned, Kate will be a Queen one day.

This year has been full of struggles and scandals for Kate and her royal family. Around this time last year, Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare came out.

It was full of allegations against Prince William and King Charles. Kate was accused of being cold towards Meghan Markle.

Then, in the latter part of the year, Omid Scoobie’s book, Endgame, brought new controversies with it as well. Rumors persist that Kate cannot stand to hear Meghan’s name because of the book.

Despite the controversies of 2023, Kate should have a better 2024

Kate was also named in Omid’s book as one of the royals who spoke about Meghan Markle and her baby’s potential skin color. The alleged names were released in the Dutch version of the book and caused a stir in the news.

Sky News reported that Omid appeared to take responsibility for the alleged names being released.

Kate and her husband also faced criticism for the Christmas card photo of her family. Louis’s finger appears missing in the finished product they published on social media.

The Mirror reports that Kate will have a happy day surrounded by her family and children. The children will no doubt shower her with homemade crafted gifts, and there will be cake and ice cream.

Jennie Bond, a royal expert, has told The Sun, “Last year, her birthday coincided with all the publicity about Harry’s book, which was about to be published. Things are looking much smoother this year for Catherine and her family.”

Fans of the royal family join in with Jennie and hope that Kate will have a better year.

Fans flock to Instagram to wish Kate a happy birthday

The Royal family has issued a post on Instagram that is captioned, “Wishing The Princess of Wales a very happy birthday today!”

Thousands of good wishes have come in for Kate.

In a sampling, one fan said, “Happy birthday your royal highness may all your dreams and hopes come true this 2024!” This poster was from Mexico.

Others echo the royal family, saying, “Happy birthday to The Princess of Wales!!”

Let us all hope that Kate has a great day today and an even better 2024!