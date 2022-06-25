Kate Middleton in camouflage for Armed Forces Day

Kate Middleton wore a camouflage jacket as she took part in exercises with the British Armed Forces. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Acepixs

Kate Middleton, or the Duchess of Cambridge, donned a camouflage jacket and gloves to take part in exercises and view how the British Army trains its personnel and recruits.

In a carousel of images uploaded to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s personal Instagram, Kate could be seen smiling as she wore headphones, a large camouflage jacket, and a large pair of gloves as she showed off her skills with a piece of equipment. Kate looked right at home in the outfit, as if she had been part of the army her whole life.

Kate wore camouflage as she spent time with British Army personnel

In a second image, Kate was seen talking to British Army personnel in front of a training facility, and in another she shed her jacket and wore a green turtleneck sweater.

In other photos, Kate looked like she knew what she was doing, as she was pictured close up with a helmet and speaker, most likely sitting in a plane, and once again speaking to personnel.

Kate visited the Pirbright Training Academy back in November, and talked to the 101 Operational Sustainment Brigade at Abingdon Airfield. She just recently posted previously unseen images in honor of Armed Forces Day.

In the caption, she wrote, “Today on Armed Forces Day, William and I would like to pay tribute to the brave men and women, past and present, serving in all of our armed forces, at sea, on land and in the air, here in the UK and around the world. Thank you for all you and your families sacrifice to keep us safe.”

She continued, “Last year, I was honoured to spend time with the @BritishArmy to see how they train serving personnel and new recruits. It was wonderful to see first-hand the many important and varied roles the military play day in, day out to protect us all, and I look forward to discovering more about the @RoyalNavy and @RoyalAirForceUK in due course.”

Naturally, she signed the caption with a letter ‘C’ to represent Catherine, and William signs off ‘W’ to let followers know it was actually them who wrote the caption rather than an employee.

A portrait of Kate and William was recently unveiled

It comes just a day after Prince William and Kate’s new portrait was unveiled at the Fitzwilliam Museum at Cambridge University.

In the stunning work of art, painted by Jamie Coreth, Kate is seen wearing a dark green gown with flowing sleeves, an outfit she previously wore at an engagement in Ireland, and William was wearing his trademark blue suit with a blue tie.