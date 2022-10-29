Kate showcased her amazing legs in a photoshoot for Vogue Greece. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kate Hudson went into high-fashion mode for a stunning photoshoot for Vogue Greece.

The actress and businesswoman admittedly had a “blast” as she snagged a spot on the coveted magazine’s cover.

Ahead of the issue’s Sunday, October 30 release, Kate took to Instagram, where she shared some of her looks from the photoshoot, captured by Michael Schwartz in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn.

In Kate’s first share, she posed with a serious expression from inside a jacuzzi tub. Kate wore a baggy, light pink ensemble that covered her head and tied beneath her chin.

The baggy garment was short-sleeved, and its hem was short enough to highlight Kate’s famously toned legs. She paired the look with some white opera gloves and white, patent-leather platform heels with five straps across the top.

Kate held an old-fashioned, corded phone in one hand while she rested the other on the tub with both of her legs bent for the snap. The 43-year-old mom of three was sure to tag everyone responsible for the shoot, including stylists, editors, and their assistants.

“The only way to roll calls ☎️ LOVED THIS SHOOT SO MUCH! The team was amazing and we had a blast playing! 📸 THANK YOU @voguegreece,” Kate captioned the post.

Vogue Greece’s official Instagram shared Kate’s cover shot. In the black-and-white photograph, Kate looked ultra-glam in a fur coat, black lacy lingerie, and leather gloves.

Kate will join two other “iconic Hollywood stars” for Vogue Greece’s cover, including actress Sigourney Weaver and Italian film director Luca Guadagnino, as they celebrate “the magic of the art of cinema.”

Kate Hudson is business savvy as she reps Fabletics, INBLOOM, and King St. Vodka

When Kate isn’t acting or spending time with her family, she can be found repping her multitude of brands. Kate has been a Fabletics ambassador for years, plugging the athleisure brand’s comfortable and practical clothing.

Kate has also joined forces with her brother, Oliver Hudson, for their brother-sister podcast, Sibling Revelry.

The daughter of legendary actress Goldie Hawn is also an advocate for clean living. Her brand, INBLOOM, touts plant-based, non-GMO skin supplements to “Nourish your body, nurture your mind & amplify your natural beauty.”

As if an acting career, being a mom, and running three other businesses weren’t enough to keep Kate busy, she recently added crafting vodka to her business endeavors.

Kate created King St. Vodka as a nod to memories of herself hosting her friends at her former home on King Street in New York City. The brand explains its objective on its website.

“Kate Hudson wanted to create a spirit for every experience; one that represented quality and fun, and is perfect for toasting all of life’s most celebratory occasions, or simply enjoying a cocktail with a good friend.”