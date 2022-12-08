Kate Hudson goes braless for chicken wing chow down

Kate Hudson is chowing down on chicken wings and looking gorgeous as she turns up the heat. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Brent Perniac/AdMedia

Chicken wings weren’t the only thing bringing the heat when Kate Hudson stopped by at a beloved series.

The Knives Out actress revealed in a post last night that she would appear on a brand new Hot Ones episode, which airs today at 11 a.m.

Kate treated her 16 million Instagram followers to a sneak peek at her upcoming episode of Hot Ones.

For those out of the loop, Hot Ones is a weekly series where famous guests are interviewed while eating spicy chicken wings.

The clip showed Kate in a sleeveless black and blue knit dress.

Her blonde locks were in a low bun, with a piece of her bangs hanging down on each side to frame her famous face. She rocked glossy lips and lined eyes as she chowed down on tasty and spicy chicken.

Kate Hudson appears on Hot Ones

As Kate remarked at the beginning of the clip, “This is when I die.” She continued that her appearance would live on, and her children and grandchildren may see her.

It was unclear if Kate was telling a story or if she was referencing her chicken wing-eating experience.

The clip continued and revealed that Kate would be taking on the “wings of death.”

The interviewer asked Kate about her first production, and Kate was amused by the question, laughing and rubbing her hands together and revealing multiple gold rings in the process.

Kate explained her first role was Alice from Alice in Wonderland and recalled that she gave a very “big” performance.

Next, Kate bit into a succulent chicken wing covered in sauce and spices. Kate began tearing up, smiling, and shouting out as the spice overwhelmed her.

Kate’s caption read, “TOMORROW on @hotones 11AM ET #repost @firstwefeast.”

Despite her affinity for chicken wings, Kate has remained in excellent shape throughout the years.

Kate Hudson’s workout involves Pilates

Kate has attributed her killer physique to switching things up when certain exercises stopped working.

Kate told PEOPLE, “I’m definitely challenging myself in new ways, which I need.”

However, Kate has stuck to her old favorite, Pilates.

She continued, “I like to be able to set new goals to see what I can accomplish, and I love how flexible and strong I feel after a good workout, especially doing Pilates, which never gets easier.”

A healthy dose of laughter likely doesn’t hurt Kate’s fitness goals.