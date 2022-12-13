Kate Hudson arrives at The Daily Front Row’s 5th Annual Fashion LA Awards in March 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kate Hudson looked amazing for her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week.

The actress was promoting her latest movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and wore a custom look by Chrome Hearts that showed off her slim figure.

The 43-year-old wore a matching glittering long-sleeved mesh crop top and maxi skirt featuring sheer panels with the Chrome Hearts cross logo repeated throughout.

She paired her look with black strappy sandals and sparkling silver jewelry, including a ring on almost every finger and an eye-catching ear cuff.

Kate wore her long blonde hair swept to one side and let it flow past her shoulder in loose waves. Her makeup looked radiant and natural as she waved and smiled at the live audience.

She shared photos of her show-stopping outfit on social media with her 16.1 million followers and wrote, “JIMMY!!! 💫 Tonight on @fallontonight (👗Couture @chromeheartsofficial 🖤⚡️) #glassonion @netflix @knivesout.”

Kate Hudson does her best Cher impression on Jimmy Fallon

As a guest on The Tonight Show, Jimmy got Kate to take part in the segment of the show where guests do musical impressions of a randomly generated song in the style of a famous singer.

Of course, as it’s almost Christmas, so the songs were all holiday themed. For Kate, the generator picked It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas in the style of Cher.

Kate laughed and began singing Cher’s hit single, If I Could Turn Back Time, to get her in the zone. The hilarious clip shows her struggling to nail the impression before giving up and singing, “It’s got snow everywhere…and sh*t in the air…I am Cher, I am Cher, I’m Cher!”

Kate Hudson’s Inbloom partners with Barry’s

Kate’s wellness brand Inbloom has recently collaborated with Barry’s Gym. The pair have joined forces to create a holiday-themed shake to give you a cognitive boost this festive season.

The Slay the Season shake contains Inbloom’s Chocolate Protein Powder and Brain Flow Powder and tastes like a mint-choc-chip cookie.

Barry’s claims the healthy festive treat will “help you focus, minimize stress and distractions, and boosts productivity.”

The duo both shared a video on Instagram showing Kate looking amazing in a red workout outfit, explaining the benefits of the shake with three cups of the tasty green liquid sitting in front of her.

The Slay the Season shake is available until the end of December at Barry’s Fuel Bar.