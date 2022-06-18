Kate Hudson swims to vodka martini in a tiny bikini

Kate Hudson stuns at a Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2020. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kate Hudson soaked up some sun in a bikini, putting her hot body on display.

She recently reunited with her ex-husband, musician Chris Robinson for their son Ryder Russell Robinson’s high school graduation.

The 43-year-old actress is set to star in two movies this year after appearing in the Apple TV series Truth Be Told Season 2.

Kate Hudson reaches for a vodka martini in a bikini

Kate Hudson is summer-ready in a white bikini as she swims toward a vodka martini in a sizzling Instagram ad.

“Summer ready ☀️🍸🍋 @kingstvodka (Head to link in bio to see where you can find my lovely vodka or you can find on Drizzly, Reserve Bar ),” she wrote in the caption.

The beautiful actress isn’t shy about showing off her age-defying body in a swimsuit. In March, she shared an IG post in an array of bikinis asking her followers which was they preferred.

Kate Hudson’s King St. Vodka is distilled seven times, gluten-free, and crafted with alkaline water. She described why she created the brand, stating the following:

“The creative side of me thought it would be a fun challenge to develop a vodka for my palate, and in a beautiful package that I would love to have on my bar and share with friends. The business person in me is now looking forward to the challenge of building a brand in an entirely new industry.”

She also shared some of her favorite cocktails with her IG followers.

She launched the brand in 2019 and it is distilled in Santa Barbara, California.

Kate Hudson shares a rare selfie with her three children

On Mother’s day, Kate Hudson shared a rare photo with all three of her children.

In the caption, she lets her fans know she will do anything for her little ones.

“My brood, my hearts, my crazies! I do everything for these beautiful humans I carried and raised/am raising 🐣🐣🐣 Mothers Day has been wonderful today. Wishing all Mamas out there a beautiful day!” she wrote, continuing:

“To all that are missing their Mama’s today, I said a prayer this morning to all the Mama’s in the heavens! In our family we still speak to the Heavenly Mama’s as they protect us, continue to send love to us and shower us with wisdom! Happy day to all 💕🌸💫.”

Hudson had her 18-year-old son with the Black Crowes frontman Chris Robison after the pair married in 2000.

After the pair divorced in 2007, she had another son, Bingham Hawn with Muse singer Matt Bellamy in 2011.

She is currently engaged to musician Danny Fujikawa and the pair welcomed a daughter in 2018, Rani Rose.