Kate Hudson was a vision in white for a prestigious awards show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Brent Perniac/AdMedia

Kate Hudson turned heads at the 2022 United Nations Correspondents Association (UNCA) awards this past Friday night. The 43-year-old actress looked stunning in an elegant white gown for the event.

The long-sleeved keyhole dress was pearly white and featured a plunging v-neckline. Hudson added some gold tones to the white dress above and below the torso cutout.

The small cutout in the torso was enough to show off Hudson’s incredibly toned midriff. The dress hugged her form nicely in the middle before widening out into a flowing skirt.

The skirt of Hudson’s dress reached the floor. However, just barely visible beneath the long skirt were a gorgeous pair of sleek golden stiletto-heeled sandals.

She further added to the gold theme with a small golden purse she clutched in her hand. A glittering gold ring was visible on one of her middle fingers as she waved to the crowd.

The final touch of gold came from her bejeweled gold-set dangle earrings.

Kate Hudson was honored at the UNCA awards

Hudson wore her golden blond locks pushed back from her face and cascading down her back. She also went full glam with her makeup, including smoky eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, and glossy lipstick.

For the final touch, she had her neatly manicured fingernails painted pearly white to match her gown.

Kate Hudson was all smiles as she waved at the crowd on her way to the UNCA awards. Pic credit: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

For the special event, Hudson brought her 18-year-old son, Ryder Robinson, as her plus one. The two locked arms together as they made their way to the venue.

Robinson looked dapper for the rare outing with his mother, wearing a navy suit and dress shoes. The mother and son were all smiles as they made their way to the event.

At the awards show, Hudson was honored with the Global Citizen of the Year award. The prestigious award is given to celebrities and other high-profile individuals who work towards providing solutions to major global issues.

Hudson went all out with her gorgeous white and gold look as she was the guest of honor at the event.

Hudson is the co-founder of Fabletics

In addition to her illustrious career as an actress, Hudson is quite the businesswoman. She is the co-founder of the popular sportswear company, Fabletics.

She founded the company alongside Adam Goldenberg and Don and Ginger Ressler in 2013. For the majority of the nine years since launching Fabletics, she has served as the face of the company.

The company’s mission was to provide alternative workout clothing options that were more affordable than clothing lines like Lululemon. Fabletics has grown tremendously, operating both through e-commerce and many brick-and-mortar stores.

For many years Hudson promoted the brand by taking part in advertisements and photoshoots. However, she announced she was taking on a different role in the company last year.

Instead of being the face of the brand, she would serve more behind the scenes as a strategic advisor for the company. She is still a shareholder in the company and stated that her desire to serve an advisory role had been long-planned.