Kate Hudson stuns in tight sparkly dress

Kate Hudson stunned in a tight sparkly green and beige gown for the premiere of her new movie.

The American actress and businesswoman took to Instagram to show her 15.8 million followers her fantastic red-carpet look for the premiere of her new movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The film’s premiere occurred in Mills Valley, California, on Thursday, October 6, at The Outdoor Art Club.

Kate made sure to dress to impress, sporting a gorgeous jewel-encrusted beige dress with green highlights, stunning diamond earrings, lavender heels, and a white bow in her blonde hair.

She was joined by many of her costars in the new film, like Kathryn Hahn and Leslie Odom Jr.

The beautiful mom of three took to her Instagram to show off her look for the premiere with a festive caption that read, “🔪💚🔪 @knivesout @netflix #millvalleyfilmfestival #mvff #glassonion.”

Kate Hudson’s flirty green outfit details

For this particular look, Kate’s fashion stylist Sophie Lopez went with a theme of pretty pastels to compliment her delicate features.

She went with a body-hugging linen floral dress by designer Erdem Moralioglu.

The dress features embroidered sparkling green floral details and shiny satin cups with straps that add a unique edge of romance to the look.

Kate paired the dress with adorable lavender heels to bring out the small pastel purple details in the dress.

For her earrings, Kate wore the Pear Diamon Loop Earrings in Yellow Gold from Anita Ako. These gorgeous earrings feature a diamond rope chain and retail for $5,325.

Since the look was super feminine and romantic, her hair stylist Gregory Russel went with a soft romantic curl with a cute bow to match the outfit’s vibe.

The look was the perfect choice for a red carpet event for her new movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Kate Hudson’s new movie; Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the highly anticipated sequel of the hit movie Knives Out, which came out back in 2019 and boasted a high 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiered on the first day of the 2022 Mill Valley Film Festival, which runs from Thursday, October 6 to Sunday, October 16.

The new murder mystery film, led by Daniel Craig, stars Madelyn Cline, Ethan Hawke, Jessica Henwick, and of course, Kate Hudson.

Kate plays the character Birdie Jay, who becomes quite the colorful suspect.

Kate’s new movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, will premiere in theaters from November 23-29 for one week before hitting Netflix on December 23.