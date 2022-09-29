Kate Hudson stuns in sheer dress

Kate Hudson is gorgeous in an elegant and sheer dress with black detailing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Brent Perniac/AdMedia

Kate Hudson is glowing in a sheer dress as she promotes her latest film.

The actress was the latest to rock the see-through dress trend, which suited her well.

She shared photos as she got into a car and struck a few poses on her way.

She posted the gorgeous shots for her 15.7 million Instagram followers, who often receive updates on her daily life from the actress.

Kate tagged her makeup and stylist team, as well as the dress designer, Oscar de la Renta.

She also tagged another Oscar, Oscar Massin, who makes sustainable luxury jewelry.

Kate Hudson is perfection in sheer Oscar de la Renta

Kate’s off-the-shoulder dress featured long sleeves with leaves and floral detailing throughout the gorgeous garment. The bodice was also lined with flowers, including black roses. The dress was floor-length, with the intricately designed hem trailing behind the actress.

Kate also sported a wet hair look with her long blonde tresses slicked back and cascading down her back.

Kate posed outdoors near a patio space with brick floors and a beautiful chandelier.

She kept the accessories light, opting for a nude neckline, allowing the garment to shine on its own.

Kate wore diamond stud earrings and rocked a nude-colored manicure.

Her caption read, “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon premiere 🖤 (OUT TOMORROW SEP 30).”

Kate later walked the red carpet at a screening for her new movie with her fiance, Danny Fujikawa. An eager reporter asked Kate when she and Danny would tie the knot and make it official. Kate responded, “We have no idea. We can’t wait but no, not yet. It’s coming but not yet.”

In the meantime, she and Danny share a daughter, Rani Rose, who is certainly keeping them busy.

Kate Hudson stars in Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon

Kate’s latest film is Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon.

Kate stars as a woman with telekinetic powers who escapes from a New Orleans mental asylum and navigates life on the outside. As a newly-freed woman with special powers, she has interesting encounters along the way. The movie also stars Jeon Jong-Seo, Kate Hudson, Craig Robinson, and Evan Whitten. Zac Efron was previously to star in the film, but he dropped out and was replaced by Ed Skrein.

Director Ana Lily Amirpour wrote the horror-comedy film, which debuted at the Venice Film Festival in September 2021.

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon is in theaters and on digital release tomorrow, September 30.