Kate Hudson stunned in a red-hot Michael Kors ensemble for an event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kate Hudson gave new meaning to the phrase “red hot” in a stunning dress by Michael Kors.

The Oscar-nominated actress was one of many well-known names on hand for the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast in West Hollywood. The event, held at Catch LA, also hosted Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers.

Although Kate hasn’t won an Academy Award yet, she looked the part of an Oscar winner in a red dress with flowing material.

And Kate’s latest film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, received a Golden Globe nomination for the 80th Annual Golden Globes, which air tonight.

While Kate and the cast wait to see if they won the Golden Globe for Best Picture, the crew has been making appearances, like the recent Netflix-sponsored gathering.

Kate struck a pose, posting a look at her ravishing red look with a two-part IG carousel shared with her 16.3 million Instagram followers.

Kate Hudson stuns in red dress for Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast

Kate’s gorgeous Michael Kors gown featured an asymmetrical shoulder with one strapless side.

The red gown had cutout over Kate’s obliques, highlighting her toned abs. The red fabric wrapped around her hips, with ruched detailing adding a Greek goddess vibe. The stunning garment also had a thigh-high slit on one side and a maxi hem.

Kate paired the beautiful piece with red close-toed heels and matching lips. Kate’s hair was in a high ponytail, with pieces of her bangs framing her face.

For accessories, the blonde beauty wore a gold chain around her neck and a matching necklace and ring combination.

Kate sported French manicured nails, which have become more prevalent on the red carpet as Y2K fashions re-emerge globally.

Kate’s caption read, “Last night in,” with some red lip emojis.

As Kate struck a few poses, her toned figure was apparent.

Kate Hudson’s Pilates workout

Kate has long sung the praises of Pilates for keeping her body strong and toned.

According to Kate, Pilates never gets easier, which is one reason she loves the workout.

Kate told Women’s Health, “I know I’m at my strongest is when I’m doing my Pilates because it never gets easier. The more you do Pilates the harder the things you can do become. I love how flexible I feel and I like what it does to the shape of my body.”

Kate doesn’t restrict herself to Pilates, however. You might find Kate hitting the yoga mat, or going for a hike, as she keeps things interesting and fun.

Stay tuned to Monsters and Critics to learn Kate’s fate as a nominee for the 80th Annual Golden Globes for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.