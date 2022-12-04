Kate Hudson was stunning in red for a day of press events. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Brent Perniac/AdMedia

Kate Hudson pulled out all the stops as she rocked several fashionable outfits for a day of press in the UK.

The Almost Famous actress was on a press tour promoting her latest movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The movie is the sequel to the 2019 hit Knives Out, starring Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc. Kate stars as Birdie Jay, a former supermodel turned fashion designer.

Fashion was definitely at the forefront of Kate’s mind as she posted a photoset revealing her various looks.

The cover image showed a barefaced Kate wearing a black mini dress with long flared sleeves, but it was a swipe to the right that caught the attention of many as she donned a red knitted dress that accentuated her curves.

The stunning 43-year-old turned her back to the camera and peered over her shoulder in the cozy dress, perfect for the winter weather.

The bright knitted number featured a long loose sleeve that gathered at the elbow and a cheeky slit on the thigh that revealed some skin.

Kate used the dress as inspiration for her eyeshadow, rocking an orange shade that was blended perfectly.

Her long blonde locks held a natural curl on the ends and had been parted in the middle.

A couple of swipes right showed Kate in the dress again, this time facing the camera and showing off its turtleneck neckline.

Kate referenced her cozy vibes in her caption, which read, “Press days 🇬🇧😜 #glassonion #gocozyish”

Kate Hudson in smoothie promotion for INBLOOM

Kate has accrued many business endeavors over the years, including activewear giant Fabletics, which she co-founded in July 2013.

Since then, she has also started INBLOOM, her nutritional powder supplements, and her alkaline water vodka brand King St.

She has also partnered with Juice Beauty to release her own collection of products, including a Revitalizing Acacia + Rose Powder Mask.

The stunning actress does a lot of promo for her brands on her social media page and often features in promotions on the business accounts too.

Her supplement brand recently collaborated with fitness center Barry’s to promote a holiday season smoothie using the INBLOOM products.

Kate used the INBLOOM Clean Green Chocolate Protein and the Brain Flow Cognition Blend to create the Chocolate Mint Holiday Survival Shake.

The shake was described in the caption as “taking post-workout to the next level with total mind body recovery.”

Kate Hudson shares beauty and wellness secrets with Vogue

Following in the footsteps of her famous mother, Goldie Hawn, Kate seems to be aging naturally and beautifully but at a much slower rate than most.

She put it down to her routine, which she shared in a video showing her everyday wellness, skincare, and makeup look for Vogue Magazine.

For skincare, she began by cleansing her face with an African Botanics cleanser, ridding her skin of any leftover makeup and dirt, followed by a few pumps of oil.

The actress said, “I’ve always had some kind of routine, and I enjoy it more now that I’m older.” She added, “I’m not religious about it,” going on to say that she sometimes doesn’t remove her makeup at night.

She revealed that she changes her skincare all the time and that the products she uses one week may not be the same as the following week.

Kate applied an eye mask and a face mask before saying her three skincare hacks are sleep, hydration, and supplements.

She promoted one of her products from her INBLOOM range named Beauty Aura which she said she takes every single day.

Kate credited her mom for a love of meditation and “mental fitness,” claiming her mother has been doing that since the 1970s.

She used her Juice Beauty concentrates to apply to her face, followed by a rich moisturizing cream.

Finally, Kate applied a lip mask, and her skincare was complete, resulting in a fresh and glowy complexion.