Kate Hudson looks stunning in Spain for the premiere of her new movie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Peter West/Acepixs

Kate Hudson looked absolutely iconic as she recently stepped out in Spain for the premiere of her new movie.

The 43-year-old actress and businesswoman has made quite a name for herself throughout the years.

Kate has scored the lead role in a handful of classic hit movies like Almost Famous, Bride Wars, and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

However, as time has passed, the actress shows no sign of slowing down. Instead, she just scored herself another big lead acting role.

The actress recently announced the exciting news that she’ll be starring in a new movie called Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Kate will be joined by other big names like Edward Norton, Ethan Hawke, and Daniel Craig.

Kate Hudson turns heads in her gorgeous glitzy ensemble

The actress certainly knew what she was doing when she recently stepped out in Spain in the most iconic ensemble.

Kate wore a gorgeous multi-colored sequin dress that gave off complete mermaid vibes.

The top of the dress resembled a halter top as it was held up by two sequin straps that wrapped around the back of her neck. The light purple halter top incorporated a perfect cutout design that left the actress’s stomach uncovered, which showed off her toned abs.

The bottom of the dress was completely bedazzled in blue, gold, purple, and yellow sequins, which gave off an ombre effect.

She wore her blonde hair back into a ponytail, accentuating her immaculate complexion.

Kate went for a more natural face as she stuck with a light shimmery eyeshadow and a touch of mascara. She added a light blush and bronzer to her cheeks and finished the look with a nude, glossy lip.

She accessorized with a chunky bracelet and a variety of gold rings. Her nails were done in a shimmery purple to match the dress. The actress’s confidence was evident in her body language, which made the photograph that much more mesmerizing.

Kate Hudson wears a show-stopping dress to the premiere of her new movie. Pic credit: @BACKGRID

Kate Hudson enjoys her time in London

Since she announced the exciting news about her new movie, Kate has been on the move as she recently traveled out of the States to attend the Glass Onion Press Tour.

The actress uploaded a recent photo to her Instagram, sharing some of the captured moments with her 15.8 million followers.

In the first picture, Kate and her co-host Kathryn Hahn enjoyed a nice scenic walk in London as they thoroughly enjoyed each other’s company and laughed away.

They were both dressed nice and cozy as they wore baggy pants paired with oversized jackets and sunglasses.

In the rest of the photos, Kate captured some candids and some of her other favorite moments with her co-hosts.

She captioned the moments, “❤️London we love you!❤️#glassonionpresstour.”

Fans seemed to love the array of fun photos as the post secured over 84 thousand likes.