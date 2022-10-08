Kate Hudson stuns in busty minidress

Kate Hudson looks beyond gorgeous in her minidress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kate Hudson didn’t disappoint as she looked absolutely gorgeous wearing a sexy yet elegant mini dress in a recent photo.

The 43-year-old award-winning actress has been thoroughly enjoying her busy lifestyle lately, as she’s dabbling in various professions.

Hudson has also been happily showcasing her success, especially when it comes to her businesswoman-like skills.

She founded a vodka brand called King St. Vodka, as well as IN BLOOM— a plant-based health and wellness brand.

The actress produced and hosted a podcast called Sibling Revelry, and she does all of this while juggling frequent collaborations with the fitness brand Fabletics.

It seems that Hudson can do it all, and she looks incredibly gorgeous while doing so.

Kate Hudson looks glamorous in green

As if taking care of three different businesses wasn’t enough, the actress recently scored a big lead role in the movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which will be released on December 23 through Netflix.

Hudson recently shared a photo on her Instagram Story, in which she was captured wearing a gorgeous form-fitting dress during a shoot for the premiere of the Knives Out movie.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The actress wore a skintight, pencil dress which gave off some super fairy goddess vibes, as it was embellished in green and purple sequin floral patterns.

The dress had a long slit that ended right before her thigh, as it showcased her slender and toned legs.

Hudson styled the look with gold, dangly earrings along with a couple of matching gold rings which were perfectly placed amongst her fingers. Her blonde hair was pulled back with a white, glitzy headband.

To complete the fabulous fit, the actress wore a white shimmery cream eyeshadow with a thin line of eyeliner along the lid. She then added a light touch of blush and bronzer with a light pink glossy lip that was extremely complementary to the overall look.

The actress stole the show with this well-crafted fit.

Pic credit: @katehudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson shares a little sneak peek of new movie

In another recent post, the actress uploaded a video clip for her new movie, A Knives Out Mystery.

The actress has proven time and time again through her many achievements and awards how talented of an actress she has remained.

Fans are likely eager for the movie to be released, as the Instagram video received over 7k likes.