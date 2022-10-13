Kate Hudson stuns braless in plunging pantsuit for pregame festivities

Kate looked amazing in her black pantsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Brent Perniac/AdMedia

Kate Hudson looked amazing this week in a black pantsuit.

The 43-year-old actress wowed when she showed off her svelte figure in the all-in-one outfit, which had a plunging neckline to her navel.

The garment also had unusual stirrups on the heel, which elongated Kate’s legs as she wore a pair of pointed black Louboutin heels.

Stepping out for dinner with fashion brand Monot — who designed her outfit — as part of London’s Frieze Art Fair, Kate wore her long, blonde hair in loose waves around her shoulders.

Her metallic smokey eye make-up matched the ensemble perfectly, and Kate added simple jewelry and a black clutch bag to finish off the look.

Dancing around her hotel room to Beyonce’s hit song Cuff It from her new album, Renaissance, Kate is seen in the clip to be dashing out of the door — but not before quickly taking one more sip from what appears to be a Negroni cocktail.

“Pre-game,” she joked to her 15.8 million followers, adding a black love heart emoji.

Kate Hudson joins well-known names at Monot dinner

The star-studded party was clearly the place to be in London this week.

Also in attendance were models, including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jourdan Dunn, Iris Law, and Kate Moss.

Singer Janelle Monae was also spotted and looked amazing in a plunging black-sleeved crop top and a matching skirt.

Meanwhile, actors Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jared Leto added a touch of color to the evening. The Donnie Darko star looked stunning in a scarlet maxi dress, whereas House of Gucci actor kept it casual in blue track pants, a red sweater, and a yellow gilet.

Kate Hudson shares sweet videos of her kids

Mom-of-three Kate delighted fans this week by giving them an insight into family life.

The Bride Wars star shared a sweet video with her son Ryder, 18, who she shares with her ex-husband, Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson.

In the clip, Kate is seen losing an arm-wrestling match with her boy, who now attends college at New York University.

Elsewhere, Kate also posted a video of her pampering daughter Rani.

In the funny recording, Kate is seen giving the youngster — who she shares with her fiance, musician and actor Danny Fujikawa — a foot rub. Rani — who turned four earlier this month — relaxes while wearing a homemade facemask and cucumber slices over her eyes.

Kate is also mom to Bingham, 11, from her relationship with Muse singer Matt Bellamy.