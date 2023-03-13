Kate Hudson brought her impeccable sense of style to the Academy Awards red carpet last night and the actress did not disappoint with her latest look.

Taking the event by storm, Kate looked ravishing in her chosen attire for the star-studded evening, which saw actresses Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh taking home Best Supporting Actress and Best Actress trophies, and Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan taking home trophies for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor.

While Kate was not nominated for any awards, she brought her A-game to the theater to not only add dazzle to the scene but also to present the Oscar for Best Sound and Best Original Song alongside her Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery co-star Janelle Monáe.

Rocking a stunning silver gown for the occasion, Kate left her long, blonde locks down in wavy ringlets that sported a side sweep across the right side of her forehead.

Droplet earrings adorned her lobes, with just a ring or two on her fingers as extra accessories for a minimalistic and elevated look.

The Almost Famous star wore subtle makeup on her flawless features, with touches of light pink eyeshadow on her lids, hints of blush on her cheeks, and a little gloss on her lips.

Where Kate really made her mark, and likely landed her on the list of the best-dressed celebs at the event, was her choice of attire for the evening. The actress went with one of the most eye-catching garments possible for her time at the ceremony.

Kate chose a stunning, silver gown that was styled with ruffled sleeves and thin shoulder straps.

Kate Hudson strikes a pose on the red carpet. Pic credit: ABC

Kate Hudson adds sparkle to the Oscars in a dazzling silver gown

The spaghetti straps of the mermaid gown were encrusted with rows of what looked to be beads and sequins.

The off-the-shoulder wavy sleeves hung down in a scalloped pattern for a truly stunning vibe, while two straps that matched her top straps crisscrossed over her chest and around her ribcage for an added flair.

Bits of tulle lined her sides and the back of the sleeves. The gown hugged her curves and cascaded all the way to her feet, a gorgeous, sparkling train trailing behind her.

Kate Hudson shines in her stunning gown at the Oscars. Pic credit: ABC

As with many of Kate’s social media posts and public outings, the star often seems to enjoy going with figure-flattering and sometimes showy outfits that prove the actress has fine-tuned her fitness over the years to maintain a flawless physique.

Kate Hudson shares her exercise and diet secrets

According to Eat This, Not That! Kate has her eating and exercise routines down to a near-science, touting her lifestyle choices for her amazing figure.

Despite saying she often employs the use of intermittent fasting to keep her weight down, Kate admitted she is a breakfast fanatic.

“Breakfast is one of my favorite meals,” she shares. “I love soft-boiled eggs with turkey bacon or an egg white scramble with spinach and sausage,” she shared, adding that she also kicks off the day with coffee and celery juice.

She also touted her wellness brand INBLOOM for her glowing skin and internal health.

“I also make all kinds of smoothies using different INBLOOM blends. Green Protein is a must, not only to curb cravings but also for muscle health and strength, especially because I’ve been training and working out quite a bit lately. Beauty Aura is another favorite, for a delicious, fruity collagen infusion.”

In terms of breaking a sweat, Kate said she prefers Pilates and the Peloton bike, but when she does not have access to studios or her stationary bike she will head out for a hike, hop on a real bicycle, or even just chase her kids around the house to burn extra calories.